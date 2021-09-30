shopping-center-manager-to-accelerate-startups-with-good-ideas-for-commerce

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Image: Reproduction/Michael Weidemann/Unsplash

Recently, Aliansce Sonae launched Alsotech, its “figital” transformation arm, that is, with solutions to unite physical environments and digital of shopping malls. The new company is expected to obtain R$ 200 million in investments over the next two or three years.

“Our omnichannel Strategies are supported by science and data analysis and the development of corporate venture capital[ca[ital de risco] initiatives to improve the experience and knowledge of the consumer. Startups bring new ideas, have an agile operating model and will support us in the development of their own solutions and technologies in key points of the retail ecosystem”, says the CEO of Aliansce Sonae, Rafael Sales.