Shopping center manager to accelerate startups with good ideas for commerce
- The administrator of 20 shopping centers Aliansce Sonae is looking for startups with e-commerce, data analysis, relationship and logistics solutions. The selection takes place through its subsidiary, the company that promotes innovation Fábrica de Startups. Registration is permanent and started on September 8th.
- The startups curatorship will be handled by the Factory, which will evaluate each solution. The best ones will interact with the shopping center’s innovation committee to assess potential business opportunities. To register your startup, contact the company through the website or through WhatsApp.
- Created in Europe in 2012 and born in Brazil in 2019, Fábrica de Startups — also called Fabstart — has already performed the match between 200 startups and Aliansce Sonae, of which 20 were accelerated and more than 27 incubated in company programs . Of the latter, were hired and three received large investments.
Recently, Aliansce Sonae launched Alsotech, its “figital” transformation arm, that is, with solutions to unite physical environments and digital of shopping malls. The new company is expected to obtain R$ 200 million in investments over the next two or three years.
“Our omnichannel Strategies are supported by science and data analysis and the development of corporate venture capital[ca[ital de risco] initiatives to improve the experience and knowledge of the consumer. Startups bring new ideas, have an agile operating model and will support us in the development of their own solutions and technologies in key points of the retail ecosystem”, says the CEO of Aliansce Sonae, Rafael Sales.
