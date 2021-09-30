5 Clickbait-like series to watch on Netflix
Clickbait was one of Netflix’s recent big surprises. The miniseries arrived without much fanfare, but quickly caught attention as it featured a tense and twisted story involving a crime that was broadcast in full via social media. It’s such a suffocating plot that you end up wanting to hit another similar series right away. But what series similar to Clickbait does Netflix have in the catalog?
Still, it’s very easy to find similarities and we highlighted this in our review of the miniseries. The whole idea of a crime being speculated by social networks is something that appears in the first episode of Black Mirror, albeit with much more absurd contours.
4. Hit & Run
The good news is that there are many. Criminal investigation series are a real passion for streaming and the platform knows this very well – so much so that it has a wide range of options. And, within this genre, we have those stories involving technology, social networks and a mystery that needs to be solved far beyond the likes and views.
So, if you devoured it Clickbait and you’re feeling like an orphan of a good suspense type, Canaltech is here to solve your problem and bring some pointers to similar series for you to hit the next marathon.
5. Black Mirror
To start our list, let’s reference more obvious of all. Although it is not necessarily a detective story nor a single plot as in the case of Clickbait, the central theme of Black Mirror directly influenced the plot of the Netflix miniseries. And it wasn’t just us who said that, but one of the creators of the show.
In an interview with Variety magazine, Tony Ayres said he was inspired by this aspect that the internet can be a rabbit hole into which people fall innocently and which is very well explored in Black Mirror to construct the plot of Clickbait . And while Nick Brewer’s abduction follows with a much more realistic footprint, Black Mirror goes much further and creates pretty crazy metaphors about this relationship with technology.
With Hit & Run, we left technology a little aside to focus on another aspect of Clickbait: the idea that we don’t always know the person that we loved as we imagined. And the Israeli series works this very well by mixing this doubt with grief. After all, how are we supposed to feel when these secrets start to surface right after we lose someone?
The story begins when a man loses his wife in a poorly explained traffic accident. She was run over, but things aren’t quite as they seem and he starts to investigate on his own. And, from that, he starts to discover not only what happened, but also some skeletons that his wife hid in the closet and that are directly linked to his death.
-
It’s the kind of nonsense that we would find forced if we saw it in a movie, but it’s good old-fashioned reality reminding us that it can be more exaggerated than any series out there. At the same time, it reminds us of the power of the internet for good—and also for bad.
2. Gone Forever
Back to fiction security, Disappeared Forever brings another one of those mysteries that arise with the departure of the loved one. Inspired by a book of the same name, it tells the story of Guillaume, a boy whose girlfriend disappears overnight and, in an attempt to discover her whereabouts, he ends up being confronted with some secrets not only from her, but from his entire family.
If you liked the way Clickbait builds the suspense and develops it with various twists and surprises throughout the episodes, with you’re sure to like this story — which even follows a very similar narrative structure, with each episode following a character’s point of view.
In this case, in Who Killed Sara ? we followed Alex (Manolo Cardona), who is accused of having killed his own sister. He is even arrested for this and, after being set free, decides not only to prove his innocence, but also to find out why Sara was killed and – more importantly – to avenge her.
1. Who Killed Sara?
The Mexican series did quite successful when it came to Netflix and it’s impossible not to put it on this list. After all, it brings a very similar premise to that of Clickbait with regard to proving the innocence of someone accused of a crime he did not commit and thus move worlds and funds and turn over some not very nice secrets.
As well as Clickbait
, it is a of those stories that present mysteries that need to be answered, so you just can't get away from the TV until you find out what happened.
3 . Don’t Fk with Cats: An Online Hunt
To prove that stories involving crimes and the internet are not fictional, Don’t Fk with Cats shows that we have a bunch of crazy people out there and a lot more people stubborn (and with free time) to solve mysteries, even if they are thousands of kilometers away.
The documentary series Netflix is a scavenger hunt that starts off somewhat unpretentiously, but scales at incredible speed, even hard to believe. It all starts when someone starts posting videos torturing and killing cats on the internet, which quickly generates anger in many people in forums and social networks. Thus, a person starts to investigate in an attempt to discover the identity of the sadist who is mistreating the animals — until he discovers that this story intersects with that of a real murder and they start helping the authorities to solve the crime.