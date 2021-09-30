5-clickbait-like-series-to-watch-on-netflix

Clickbait was one of Netflix’s recent big surprises. The miniseries arrived without much fanfare, but quickly caught attention as it featured a tense and twisted story involving a crime that was broadcast in full via social media. It’s such a suffocating plot that you end up wanting to hit another similar series right away. But what series similar to Clickbait does Netflix have in the catalog?

The good news is that there are many. Criminal investigation series are a real passion for streaming and the platform knows this very well – so much so that it has a wide range of options. And, within this genre, we have those stories involving technology, social networks and a mystery that needs to be solved far beyond the likes and views.

So, if you devoured it Clickbait and you’re feeling like an orphan of a good suspense type, Canaltech is here to solve your problem and bring some pointers to similar series for you to hit the next marathon.

5. Black Mirror

To start our list, let’s reference more obvious of all. Although it is not necessarily a detective story nor a single plot as in the case of Clickbait, the central theme of Black Mirror directly influenced the plot of the Netflix miniseries. And it wasn’t just us who said that, but one of the creators of the show.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Tony Ayres said he was inspired by this aspect that the internet can be a rabbit hole into which people fall innocently and which is very well explored in Black Mirror to construct the plot of Clickbait . And while Nick Brewer’s abduction follows with a much more realistic footprint, Black Mirror goes much further and creates pretty crazy metaphors about this relationship with technology.