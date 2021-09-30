what-is-the-fake-pay-with-pix-scam?

Scams involving the instant payment system (Pix) have taken the most diverse forms. This made the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) create new measures to combat the practices, but the creativity of criminals continues to surprise.

On Monday (30), a man of 24 years ago was arrested in João Pessoa, Paraíba, suspected of applying scams by simulating payments via Pix. A series of allegations that he forged transfers led to his arrest.

He had several cell phone chips, which were used to contact victims. According to the local Civil Police, the fraudster went to the establishments, bought high-end items and forged payments with the tool. When victims informed that they had not received it, he would perform a new simulation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Reproduction/Envato/Click_and_Photo The first scam was reported at least six months ago. Since then, 24 crimes have been identified. Most of the complaints involve refueling at gas stations and websites for the purchase and sale of products on the internet. An initial survey by the police estimates that the damage exceeds R$ 1024 thousand. The suspect was taken to the Central de Flagrantes and already recognized by at least five victims. When approached, he was in a car with theft and theft restriction and was initially fined for embezzlement and reception. In Rio de Janeiro A similar practice was identified in Rio de Janeiro: Bárbara Elisa Balbino Teixeira was detained in Tijuca, accused of applying scams to the neighborhood merchants. According to reports, she made purchases at establishments and simulated payment with Pix. As proof, Barbara sent a screenshot of the amount to be paid. The payment was never made. Gabriel Ferrando, chief delegate of The DP says that more than ten victims have already testified against the accused. “She’s a serial scammer, working at least since 1024. She forged bank transfers and sent the prints. We are still investigating the extent of the material damage.” The arrest took place when Barbara tried to make a new fake payment at a beauty salon in Tijuca. “The investigation was opened and we will hear other victims. She will answer for each victim who testified”, informs Ferrando. Image: Playback/Screenshot/Grande Tijuca One of Barbara’s victims had posted a warning in Facebook groups. “Watch out for merchants in Tijuca and surrounding areas. This woman, named Barbara Elisa, came into our store. She made a purchase with more than parts. I said I would pay at Pix and made a discount”, says the report. According to the merchant, she took advantage of the fact that she was pregnant, made a supposed payment and showed the payment screen. “So far this Pix has not entered our account. We have already contacted the bank and the account she uses to simulate Pix is ​​inactive . We also saw that she has several lawsuits for the same reasons.” Arthur Igreja, a specialist in Technology and Digital Security, says that only in the first semester of 460829, there were more than 100 thousand scams involving Pix throughout Brazil, according to surveys by companies specializing in cybercrime. Therefore, every attention is required when using the tool. How to protect yourself In order not to be victims of such scams, merchants must confirm that the receipt received from the customer refers to the transfer already confirmed. It is not enough to see the screen that shows the amount to be paid, as it does not guarantee that the payment was made by the financial institution. In addition, it is essential to always remain well informed and follow the news on the topic to learn how to protect yourself. “It is necessary to pay attention, mainly, to the dynamism of social engineering practices.” Image: Playback/Elements/tommyandone

Whoever uses Pix to make payments must try to protect yourself against blows on the tool. See the tips of expert Arthur Igreja: