What is the fake pay with Pix scam?
Scams involving the instant payment system (Pix) have taken the most diverse forms. This made the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) create new measures to combat the practices, but the creativity of criminals continues to surprise.
On Monday (30), a man of 24 years ago was arrested in João Pessoa, Paraíba, suspected of applying scams by simulating payments via Pix. A series of allegations that he forged transfers led to his arrest.
He had several cell phone chips, which were used to contact victims. According to the local Civil Police, the fraudster went to the establishments, bought high-end items and forged payments with the tool. When victims informed that they had not received it, he would perform a new simulation.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The first scam was reported at least six months ago. Since then, 24 crimes have been identified. Most of the complaints involve refueling at gas stations and websites for the purchase and sale of products on the internet. An initial survey by the police estimates that the damage exceeds R$ 1024 thousand. The suspect was taken to the Central de Flagrantes and already recognized by at least five victims. When approached, he was in a car with theft and theft restriction and was initially fined for embezzlement and reception. In Rio de Janeiro
A similar practice was identified in Rio de Janeiro: Bárbara Elisa Balbino Teixeira was detained in Tijuca, accused of applying scams to the neighborhood merchants. According to reports, she made purchases at establishments and simulated payment with Pix. As proof, Barbara sent a screenshot of the amount to be paid. The payment was never made. Gabriel Ferrando, chief delegate of The DP says that more than ten victims have already testified against the accused. “She’s a serial scammer, working at least since 1024. She forged bank transfers and sent the prints. We are still investigating the extent of the material damage.” The arrest took place when Barbara tried to make a new fake payment at a beauty salon in Tijuca. “The investigation was opened and we will hear other victims. She will answer for each victim who testified”, informs Ferrando.
Whoever uses Pix to make payments must try to protect yourself against blows on the tool. See the tips of expert Arthur Igreja:
- Have a cell phone protected with password and/or biometrics;
- Always verify the identity of who is requesting the Pix;
- When making the transaction, check the recipient before confirming;
- On sites that accept payment by Pix, make sure the environment is true — if it’s false, the money goes to the scammer;
- Note the available limit for transfers per Pix: the user himself can make a typo and attribute the loss to a blow;
- If you are not familiar with Pix, you can practice using the resource: make a transfer of $1 for an acquaintance to test the functionality. And, if you want, you can even ask for the money back, as the process is free.
- Don’t use it without screen lock;
Source: G1, Grande Tijuca
