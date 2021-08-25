1287 people died in the last 24 hours due to Kovid-19 in the USA

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people has exceeded 38 million 81 thousand.

Due to the virus, 1287 people died in the last 24 hours and the loss of life increased to 630 thousand 868.

While California ranks first in the country with more than 4 million 266 thousand cases; This state was followed by Texas with more than 3 million 499 thousand cases and Florida with more than 3 million 71 thousand cases.

California took the first place in the number of deaths with 65,259. This number was recorded as 55 thousand 549 in Texas and 54 thousand 70 in New York.

73 PERCENT OF THE ADULT POPULATION HAS AT LEAST ONE DOSAGE OF VACCINE
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, which tracks Kovid-19 vaccination statistics in the USA, at least one dose of Kovid-19 vaccine has been administered to 73 percent of the adult population.

In the country, more than 202 million 41 thousand people received the first dose, and more than 171 million 367 thousand people received the second dose.

