learn-how-to-use-the-office-suite-on-your-mobile

September 30, 2021
Did you know that the Office package has its own version for mobile phones? Very popular on computers, Microsoft’s productivity software suite has individual applications for Word (Android | iOS), Excel (Android | iOS) and PowerPoint (Android | iOS). However, if you need to use more than one tool, it’s worth checking out the Microsoft Office application (Android | iOS), which brings together all the main features of the package.

The Microsoft Office app is integrated with your OneDrive account and stores many resources in one place. You can access OneNote notes, check recent files, and create text files, spreadsheets, and slideshows. In addition, the platform has additional tools to create forms, scan text documents or spreadsheets and manage PDFs. Here’s how to use the Microsoft Office app for mobile phones!

How to use Microsoft Office on mobile

Step 1: Download the Office application and login with your Microsoft account. After login, the app will display the latest files on the home screen. Tap the “+” icon to create a document.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Open Office on your cell phone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: Choose between creating a Word, Excel, PowerPoint file or Forms.

Select one of the programs (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3: In the case of Word, you can create a blank document, scan or dictate the desired text.

Choose one of the options to create the document (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 4: a new file will be created, with automatic changes. You can change the title at the top of the screen and access formatting options in the bottom bar.

Word document created by Office (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: touch the arrow icon of the bottom bar to open full text formatting options.

Use features present in the version for computers (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6: select the three dot icon located in the upper right corner , to manage the document. You can save, share, access history and enable read-aloud.

Manage the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step7: When returning to the home screen, the file is displayed in the most recent list. There is the possibility to download or select more options with the three-dot button.

Find the file stored on the home screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 8: through the app, It is possible to share externally or convert to PDF.

Application can be used for conversion (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 9: Finally, use the “Actions” tab to find resources additional. It is possible to scan documents, sign PDF files, among other options.

Access more app functions (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

What do you think of Microsoft Office for mobile phones? Comment!

Did you like this article?

