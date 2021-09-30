learn-how-to-use-the-office-suite-on-your-mobile

Did you know that the Office package has its own version for mobile phones? Very popular on computers, Microsoft’s productivity software suite has individual applications for Word (Android | iOS), Excel (Android | iOS) and PowerPoint (Android | iOS). However, if you need to use more than one tool, it’s worth checking out the Microsoft Office application (Android | iOS), which brings together all the main features of the package.

The Microsoft Office app is integrated with your OneDrive account and stores many resources in one place. You can access OneNote notes, check recent files, and create text files, spreadsheets, and slideshows. In addition, the platform has additional tools to create forms, scan text documents or spreadsheets and manage PDFs. Here’s how to use the Microsoft Office app for mobile phones!

How to use Microsoft Office on mobile Step 1: Download the Office application and login with your Microsoft account. After login, the app will display the latest files on the home screen. Tap the “+” icon to create a document.

Step 2: Choose between creating a Word, Excel, PowerPoint file or Forms.

Step 3: In the case of Word, you can create a blank document, scan or dictate the desired text.

Step 4: a new file will be created, with automatic changes. You can change the title at the top of the screen and access formatting options in the bottom bar.