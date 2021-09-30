After Chinese boycott, Elon Musk says cryptocurrency market is indestructible
Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, expressed his opinion on the crisis of digital currencies in China by participating in the Code Conference event, held in Bervely Hills, USA, at Tuesday (28). According to Musk, “it’s not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies.”
Musk’s statement was part of an answer to a question asked by a columnist for the New York Times, who questioned whether the government of US should start regulating the cryptoactive market. The billionaire, in addition to expressing his opinion on the impossibility of destroying cryptocurrencies, also made it clear that he believes that the government should not interfere in this sector.
Musk, however, believes that although the destruction of these digital assets is impossible, actions taken by governments will bring negative impacts to the cryptocurrency market, “slowing down” the advance of cryptocurrencies.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Tesla’s CEO also specifically commented on the new restrictive measures imposed by the Chinese government. On the one hand, Musk believes that the Chinese do not like cryptocurrency technologies, which could end up being used to reduce the power of a central government. On the other hand, the billionaire believes that the Measures to combat cryptocurrency mining in China may have more concrete motivations, linked to the current state of the country’s energy autonomy. “Part of this may be due to the lack of electricity in many parts of China. Much of southern China is experiencing random power outages because power demand is higher than expected. Cryptocurrency mining may be playing a role in this,” he said.
Musk is a cryptocurrency enthusiast
Elon Musk, after he started talking about cryptoactives, became something of an idol for the bubble of enthusiasts in this market. In February: Documents sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion (approximately R$5.9 billion in current conversion) in Bitcoin as a treasury strategy. In addition, the electric car manufacturer would start accepting payments made with the cryptocurrency.
Shortly thereafter, in in May, citing environmental concerns over non-renewable energy consumption, Tesla’s CEO criticized Bitcoin mining and suspended payments in crypto at Tesla. This suspension, made close to the announcement of China’s first wave of restrictions on mining, which would come days later, culminated in a minimum value of the cryptocurrency of approximately US$ 28 thousand (BRL 151 thousand, in the current conversion) in July, a correction of about 28%. Since then, the price has recovered in half, being traded at the close of this article for US$ 28 thousand (R$ 222 thousand, with the current value of the dollar against the real).
Source: CNBC, InfoMoney
