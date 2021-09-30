after-chinese-boycott,-elon-musk-says-cryptocurrency-market-is-indestructible

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, expressed his opinion on the crisis of digital currencies in China by participating in the Code Conference event, held in Bervely Hills, USA, at Tuesday (28). According to Musk, “it’s not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies.”

Musk’s statement was part of an answer to a question asked by a columnist for the New York Times, who questioned whether the government of US should start regulating the cryptoactive market. The billionaire, in addition to expressing his opinion on the impossibility of destroying cryptocurrencies, also made it clear that he believes that the government should not interfere in this sector.

Musk, however, believes that although the destruction of these digital assets is impossible, actions taken by governments will bring negative impacts to the cryptocurrency market, “slowing down” the advance of cryptocurrencies.