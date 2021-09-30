9 Tips for Presenting a Killer Pitch About Your Business
A very common word in “startupés” is pitch
- . This is the name given by entrepreneurs when they present their company, product or service to investors, customers, partners or partners. That’s why it’s such an important feature for these startups; a good pitch can start a turning point in its trajectory.
During the pitch, the entrepreneur explains what his business is, its advantages, market differentials, target audience and other details. Therefore, the objective of the presentation is usually to get more funding for the company or some specific project. The time for this explanation varies: it is usually short, ranging from three to five minutes, but also more than 20 minutes.
There are some variations of the term, such as pitch of sales, to convince potential customers or sales representatives to buy the startup product; elevator pitch
- , a very fast presentation that lasts less than a minute; one-sentence pitch, which in one sentence summarizes the company’s name, solution, market and differential; and pitch deck, a slide show that reinforces the executive’s speech.
To make a pitch matador, below are some good tips that will guide you before, during and after the pitch. With them you should clearly and quickly explain your company’s potential, as well as convince your viewers that the startup is on the right path and has a great future ahead.
Bring good data
Well before the D-day, research the latest data on your market, the economic context and around it and details about its target audience. How many people are supposed to have that problem in the operating region? Will your solution help them fully? What is the profile of this audience? How many years will the company be able to achieve this goal? Not all of this will necessarily appear in the pitch, but it will help you be more confident about what you are going to say.
Structure the presentation
Here you you should think a lot about the order of what you are going to talk about, in addition to what will appear in the pitch and what will not. Usually the presentation needs to go through some items, such as:
- Company name (usually opening slides)
- Problem they want to solve
- Startup solution to the problem, explaining how it works
- Differentials of the solution
- Public- target
- Size of the market to be reached
- Model of business
- How the next investments will be used
- Credentials of the team involved
The order of this information may vary depending on your persuasion strategy. Many talk about the problem first and then bring the solution. Others prefer to start with the context and the market in which they operate. The important thing is that the sequence of subjects makes sense and is interesting to watch.
Think of your viewers 457927
While you’re still writing your text and producing the slides, it’s still worth keeping in mind who will follow the pitch
- . Will they be future investors? Business partners? Prospects? For each of them, you will need to adapt the speech according to the effect you want to have on these people. It is important that an investor ends up wanting to inject money into the company, and that customers want to buy the product, for example.
Tell a story457927
Storytelling is a widely used tool for persuasion and generating connection with the public. It’s one thing for you to say that you hope to reach 20 a thousand people with a new delivery service; another is to create a character and exemplify your pains when trying to order lunch. This creates empathy with those who have been through this or heard about this problem from others.
Explain well the solution
We can say that this is the center of your pitch. After all, every startup appears as an innovative response to a problem faced by its target audience. Here, therefore, it is necessary not only to say how the solution works in practice, but also the proposed value added to it. This is true for the entire presentation, but here it is really important: the language needs to be easy to understand, in a nutshell, with good examples and pointing out the solution’s differentials in relation to other companies.
Explain your business model1024
The idea may be incredible, but for investors it will also be important to convince them that it is economically viable. Therefore, it is worth briefly describing how the source of revenue will be, activities that will be carried out, the main costs, sales channels, resources and commercial partnerships, as well as how the money and financial projections will be invested as the business scales.
Display your market
As a newcomer, it may be worth adding how your startup will behave in the face of potential competition. Define your competitors, explain why there is no solution like yours on the market; if there is, reinforce what yours has to differentiate you from them.
Produce the slides well
The content of your speech should be well written and rehearsed, but don’t neglect the slides. There are good free and paid tools to create them, from the classic PowerPoint to others like Google Slides, Canva, Keynote and others. Slides should have a few sentences and/or very short topics, large size and some images and graphics to be more attractive. Address each subject on one or at most two screens. And don’t overdo it: ten is enough if the idea is a short pitch
- , up to three minutes. If you have more time, it could be as much as double that. But be careful not to make everything dull or too reliant on the slides.
Prepare for the questions
Ufa! Did you summarize everything well? Did it flow in the expected time? Great, now be ready to ask your viewers questions. They can be technical, financial, operational questions, etc. That’s why we remember the first tip: hence the importance of researching and being equipped with all possible data, both about the startup’s operation and its respective market.
