how-to-take-full-screen-prints-on-iphone

Saving internet content via screenshots of your device — that is, without needing internet data to access a link — requires you to make a series of screenshots screen depending on the size of the content you want to save.

How to take iPhone screenshots: the definitive guide

How to take a screenshot of the Apple Watch

How to take a screenshot of the iPad

iOS, however, offers a great alternative through the iPhone’s default browser, Safari. When browsing some web page — such as a news story, news article, or the like — you can take a screenshot that covers all of the page’s content in a single PDF file.

With this, the file can be easily saved in the iOS native Files app or in another app of your choice. If you want, you can also share the PDF image immediately with anyone you want.