How to take full screen prints on iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
0
how-to-take-full-screen-prints-on-iphone

Saving internet content via screenshots of your device — that is, without needing internet data to access a link — requires you to make a series of screenshots screen depending on the size of the content you want to save.

  • How to take iPhone screenshots: the definitive guide
  • How to take a screenshot of the Apple Watch
  • How to take a screenshot of the iPad

iOS, however, offers a great alternative through the iPhone’s default browser, Safari. When browsing some web page — such as a news story, news article, or the like — you can take a screenshot that covers all of the page’s content in a single PDF file.

With this, the file can be easily saved in the iOS native Files app or in another app of your choice. If you want, you can also share the PDF image immediately with anyone you want.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

  • How to take a screenshot on a Mac
  • How to take a screenshot by tapping the back of the iPhone on iOS
  • How to take a screenshot in CarPlay

    • Learn in the tutorial below how to take screenshots of the entire Safari screen on your iPhone.

    Step 1: when browsing through Safari on any webpage, take a screenshot.

    When browsing Safari, take a screenshot. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    When editing the print that will appear in the lower left corner of your device’s screen, select the “Page Complete”.

    Select the “Full Page” tab. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    on the right side of the screen, you will find a dimension of the entire image captured vertically from the screen content.

    Check the entire vertical dimension of the screen content. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    at the top right of the screen, click on the share icon.

    Click on the share icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    Save your complete screenshot of the screen as a PDF in the app of your choice — such as in the app Files, native to iOS — or share it with whoever you want.

    Save the image as a PDF and share it o, if you want. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    509429 509429

    509429
    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of chandrasekhar RIP: Olympian and 1962 Asiad winner Chandrasekhar dies; Chandrasekhar Dies: Olympian and 1962 Asian Games football champion Chandrasekhar passes away, AIFF mourns

    chandrasekhar RIP: Olympian and 1962 Asiad winner Chandrasekhar dies; Chandrasekhar Dies: Olympian and 1962 Asian Games football champion Chandrasekhar passes away, AIFF mourns

    August 24, 2021
    Photo of Decision to recall 1.6 million doses of Moderna in Japan

    Decision to recall 1.6 million doses of Moderna in Japan

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of How to lock your iPhone with the broken side switch

    How to lock your iPhone with the broken side switch

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Unpublished fossil reveals carnivorous dinosaur that lived in the interior of SP

    Unpublished fossil reveals carnivorous dinosaur that lived in the interior of SP

    September 29, 2021
    Back to top button