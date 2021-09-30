hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(09/29/2021)

This last week of September, the list of HBO Max releases is packed with news for subscribers. And September was very important for Warner’s streaming service, which brought The Suicide Squad to its catalogue; so, nothing better than closing the month with a long list of new movies and new series for fans to enjoy to the fullest.

And there’s no way to start today’s list talking about other production than Doom Patrol . One of HBO Max’s most successful productions, the series reaches its third season featuring Dorothy’s confrontation with Candlemaker; at the same time, the Patrol is going through a delicate moment and each of its members will have to face who they are and who they want to be, in a series of adventures beyond strange that will amuse fans of these marginalized heroes.