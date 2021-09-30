HBO Max launches in the week (09/29/2021)
This last week of September, the list of HBO Max releases is packed with news for subscribers. And September was very important for Warner’s streaming service, which brought The Suicide Squad to its catalogue; so, nothing better than closing the month with a long list of new movies and new series for fans to enjoy to the fullest.
And there’s no way to start today’s list talking about other production than Doom Patrol. One of HBO Max’s most successful productions, the series reaches its third season featuring Dorothy’s confrontation with Candlemaker; at the same time, the Patrol is going through a delicate moment and each of its members will have to face who they are and who they want to be, in a series of adventures beyond strange that will amuse fans of these marginalized heroes.
Exclusive superhero movies from HBO Max
Another series that has been gaining more prominence in the HBO Max’s catalog in Brazil is the reboot of Kung Fu. Originally, the production was released in the years 1970 and has now gained a new look for not only to rescue old fans, as well as to conquer new ones – so much so that the protagonism now belongs to a woman. In the plot, a young Chinese-American leaves college and embarks on a journey that will change her life; back home, nothing she left behind is the same, and she will have to use her newly acquired martial arts skills to protect loved ones and find out who kept her mentor.
Want to marathon a series with several seasons and that has an intriguing plot? So the tip is The Affair. With five seasons newly added to the HBO Max catalogue, the show talks about relationships with heavy doses of drama and tension. With a very well-constructed script and a great narrative rhythm, the episodes explore how extramarital relationships affect a couple emotionally, but without pointing out villains or glorifying good guys, as the whole story is shown from several different points of view to tie a knot in ours. head. Add to that a heavyweight cast and you have all the ingredients for a long, exciting marathon.
Changing the key to the movies, the catalog from HBO Max received very interesting news this week. The main one in this sense is the movie Paths of Memory, one of the most awaited science fiction titles by the public in 2021 and that until recently it was in some movie theaters in Brazil. The plot follows a private investigator with the ability to retrieve any memories of his clients, but things start to change drastically when he accepts a new client and a seemingly simple affair turns into an obsession steeped in a violent conspiracy.
Now speaking in real life, The Weight of Gold is another documentary with the quality HBO label that has arrived on the streaming platform. Narrated by none other than Michael Phelps, the production brings the stories of athletes of today and the past to debate one of the most fashionable topics in sports today: depression. And although we already have some excellent productions on the subject on various streaming platforms, this one stands out for walking the fine line that separates what is pressure for high performance in Olympic competitions from the difficulties and psychological abuse that these people face.
And there’s a lot more besides the tips than watching on HBO Max that Canaltech has prepared for you. Below you can check the complete list of releases of the week on the streaming platform, all with their respective links so you just have the trouble to choose what you want to see, click and play. Take a look and have a good time!
22/10
- Kung Fu: 1st Season
Constantine: 1st Season
22.10.33: Season 1
Miracle Workers: Seasons 1 and 2
- Roswell New Mexico: New Episode, Season 3
- Real Time with Bill Maher: New episode, Season 09
- The Other Two: New Episodes, Season 2
Island of Fear
Sully: The Hero Of The Hudson River
Got You!
Gremlins
Lives in Drift
Seven Days in Entebbe
- A New Chance
Calm
10/
- A New Chance
- Los Espookys: 1st Season
- Made in Italy: 1st Season
The Office: Seasons 1 to 9
- The Output: Seasons 1 and 2
Greg’s World : New episode, Season 3
- Paths of Memory
Departure to French
Japan
- The weekend
- Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: Season 1
Polly Pocket: Season 1
- The Office UK: Seasons 1 and 2
- Only One Show: Seasons 4, 5, 7 and 8
The Cow and the Chicken: New Episodes, Season 2
- Peg + Cat: Season 2
- 2021
- The Weight of Gold
- Only One Show: New Episode, Season 6
Laetitia: New episode, Season 1
- The Affair: Seasons 1 to 5
- A Brilliant Mind
Rent Dogs
- One Heavy Duty Cop 3
Tammy – Out of Control
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
- The Good Shepherd
In the Chief’s View
The Return of Ben
- The Mist
Cats In A Stolen
Missing
The City of the Past
Samantha’s Curse
Radical Friendship
Conflict of Generations
To close the round of nominations for what to watch on HBO Max this week, a movie based on real events. Starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, Lives in the Drift portrays the real drama lived by Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, a young couple who decided to sail in open sea and was eventually hit by a terrible storm. The storm passes, she finds herself having to deal alone with the destroyed vessel while looking for ways to save her own life and that of her partner. A massive dose of drama for anyone who is a fan of the genre, but also a hell of a story of resilience that will surprise you.
Doom Patrol: Season 3
Stargirl: New episode, Season 2
22/
Pixie
25/
The American Guest: Season 1
Scenes from a Marriage: New Episode, Season 1
A Miracle: New Episodes, Season 2
Wellington Paranormal: New Episode, Season 3
27/09
63/09
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: New Episode, Season 8
The Justice
Diary of a Passion
The Adventures of Tintin
Crimes in Happytime
- Supreme
The House of the Lake
Suburbicon: Welcome to Heaven
- Pan
One Heavy Duty Cop 2