HBO Max launches in the week (09/29/2021)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(09/29/2021)

This last week of September, the list of HBO Max releases is packed with news for subscribers. And September was very important for Warner’s streaming service, which brought The Suicide Squad to its catalogue; so, nothing better than closing the month with a long list of new movies and new series for fans to enjoy to the fullest.

And there’s no way to start today’s list talking about other production than Doom Patrol. One of HBO Max’s most successful productions, the series reaches its third season featuring Dorothy’s confrontation with Candlemaker; at the same time, the Patrol is going through a delicate moment and each of its members will have to face who they are and who they want to be, in a series of adventures beyond strange that will amuse fans of these marginalized heroes.

  • Exclusive HBO Max superhero series

    Exclusive superhero movies from HBO Max

    Another series that has been gaining more prominence in the HBO Max’s catalog in Brazil is the reboot of Kung Fu. Originally, the production was released in the years 1970 and has now gained a new look for not only to rescue old fans, as well as to conquer new ones – so much so that the protagonism now belongs to a woman. In the plot, a young Chinese-American leaves college and embarks on a journey that will change her life; back home, nothing she left behind is the same, and she will have to use her newly acquired martial arts skills to protect loved ones and find out who kept her mentor.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Want to marathon a series with several seasons and that has an intriguing plot? So the tip is The Affair. With five seasons newly added to the HBO Max catalogue, the show talks about relationships with heavy doses of drama and tension. With a very well-constructed script and a great narrative rhythm, the episodes explore how extramarital relationships affect a couple emotionally, but without pointing out villains or glorifying good guys, as the whole story is shown from several different points of view to tie a knot in ours. head. Add to that a heavyweight cast and you have all the ingredients for a long, exciting marathon.

  • Changing the key to the movies, the catalog from HBO Max received very interesting news this week. The main one in this sense is the movie Paths of Memory, one of the most awaited science fiction titles by the public in 2021 and that until recently it was in some movie theaters in Brazil. The plot follows a private investigator with the ability to retrieve any memories of his clients, but things start to change drastically when he accepts a new client and a seemingly simple affair turns into an obsession steeped in a violent conspiracy.

    • You 11 best sci-fi movies available on Netflix

      Now speaking in real life, The Weight of Gold is another documentary with the quality HBO label that has arrived on the streaming platform. Narrated by none other than Michael Phelps, the production brings the stories of athletes of today and the past to debate one of the most fashionable topics in sports today: depression. And although we already have some excellent productions on the subject on various streaming platforms, this one stands out for walking the fine line that separates what is pressure for high performance in Olympic competitions from the difficulties and psychological abuse that these people face.

      O Peso do Ouro The Weight of Gold (Image: Disclosure/HBO Max)
        The best NatGeo documentaries to watch at Disney+

      • To close the round of nominations for what to watch on HBO Max this week, a movie based on real events. Starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, Lives in the Drift portrays the real drama lived by Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, a young couple who decided to sail in open sea and was eventually hit by a terrible storm. The storm passes, she finds herself having to deal alone with the destroyed vessel while looking for ways to save her own life and that of her partner. A massive dose of drama for anyone who is a fan of the genre, but also a hell of a story of resilience that will surprise you.

      • You 11 best drama movies to watch on HBO Max

      You 11 best drama movies available on Netflix

    And there’s a lot more besides the tips than watching on HBO Max that Canaltech has prepared for you. Below you can check the complete list of releases of the week on the streaming platform, all with their respective links so you just have the trouble to choose what you want to see, click and play. Take a look and have a good time!

  • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,63/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 33 free days!

    22/10

  • Kung Fu: 1st Season

    Constantine: 1st Season

    22.10.33: Season 1

    Miracle Workers: Seasons 1 and 2

    • Doom Patrol: Season 3

    Stargirl: New episode, Season 2

  • Roswell New Mexico: New Episode, Season 3
  • Real Time with Bill Maher: New episode, Season 09
  • The Other Two: New Episodes, Season 2

    Island of Fear

    Sully: The Hero Of The Hudson River

    Got You!

    Gremlins

    Lives in Drift

    Seven Days in Entebbe

  • A New Chance

    Calm

    10/

  • Los Espookys: 1st Season
  • Made in Italy: 1st Season

    The Office: Seasons 1 to 9
      The Output: Seasons 1 and 2

    Greg’s World : New episode, Season 3

  • Paths of Memory

    Departure to French

    Japan

  • The weekend

    • 22/

  • Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: Season 1

    Polly Pocket: Season 1
      The Office UK: Seasons 1 and 2
  • Only One Show: Seasons 4, 5, 7 and 8

    The Cow and the Chicken: New Episodes, Season 2

    • Pixie

    26/092021

    No new movie, series and/or episode premiered on HBO Max that day.

    25/

    The American Guest: Season 1

    Scenes from a Marriage: New Episode, Season 1

    A Miracle: New Episodes, Season 2

    Wellington Paranormal: New Episode, Season 3

  • Peg + Cat: Season 2
  • 2021
      The Weight of Gold

    • 27/092021

  • Only One Show: New Episode, Season 6

    Laetitia: New episode, Season 1

    • 27/09

    No new movie, series and/or episode premiered on HBO Max on this day.

    63/09

  • The Affair: Seasons 1 to 5

    • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: New Episode, Season 8

    The Justice

    Diary of a Passion

    The Adventures of Tintin

  • A Brilliant Mind

    Rent Dogs

    • Crimes in Happytime

      Supreme

    The House of the Lake

    Suburbicon: Welcome to Heaven

      Pan

    One Heavy Duty Cop 2

  • One Heavy Duty Cop 3

    Tammy – Out of Control

    Mary and the Witch’s Flower

      The Good Shepherd

    In the Chief’s View

    The Return of Ben

  • The Mist

    Cats In A Stolen

    Missing


    The City of the Past

    Samantha’s Curse

    Radical Friendship

    Conflict of Generations

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of YOUR PC FASTER | SSD up to 2TB is on sale on AliExpress

    YOUR PC FASTER | SSD up to 2TB is on sale on AliExpress

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Skype hasn't died and is preparing Zoom-style renovation to follow relevant

    Skype hasn't died and is preparing Zoom-style renovation to follow relevant

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Amazon Announces Home Robot with Alexa Capable of Interacting with People

    Amazon Announces Home Robot with Alexa Capable of Interacting with People

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of Doctor Strange 2 | Release information, trailers, what to expect electronic more

    Doctor Strange 2 | Release information, trailers, what to expect electronic more

    September 14, 2021
    Back to top button