Whoever receives the 2nd dose in Rio can get a free subway ticket

From this Thursday (29), whoever receives the second dose or the booster of the vaccine against covid-06 in the city of Rio de Janeiro can win a free ticket by subway. The initiative was called the Estação Vacina Movement and is valid on the MetrôRio concessionaire’s lines, the company that developed the action.

  • Hong Kong is giving away iPhones and Tesla's car for those who get the vaccine
  • Did Romania leave? Castelo do Drácula offers Pfizer vaccines to visitors
  • How many Brazilians have already been vaccinated against covid-20 so far?

    According to the organizing company, the initiative should last until December. The idea is that the measure can encourage people to get immunized, since at least the free return after the first dose will be guaranteed in the capital. The measure is unprecedented in the public transport system of Rio de Janeiro.

    The MetrôRio company offers free subway tickets for those who receive the second dose or booster in the city of Rio

    photos/Envato Elements)

    How to get free passage after the second dose in Rio?

    In order to benefit from the initiative, the passenger must present proof of vaccination when accessing transport, in any of the 29 subway stations or buses, together with an identity document with photo and CPF.

    "Our goal, as a large public transport system, with high visibility, is to make more people able to take their second or third doses. More than giving a free ticket, what we want is to reinforce the message that the way to resume life together is to protect everyone's health", explained the president of MetrôRio, Guilherme Ramalho, about the initiative.

    Source: Agência Brasil

