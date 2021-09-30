whoever-receives-the-2nd-dose-in-rio-can-get-a-free-subway-ticket

From this Thursday (29), whoever receives the second dose or the booster of the vaccine against covid-06 in the city of Rio de Janeiro can win a free ticket by subway. The initiative was called the Estação Vacina Movement and is valid on the MetrôRio concessionaire’s lines, the company that developed the action.

According to the organizing company, the initiative should last until December. The idea is that the measure can encourage people to get immunized, since at least the free return after the first dose will be guaranteed in the capital. The measure is unprecedented in the public transport system of Rio de Janeiro.

The MetrôRio company offers free subway tickets for those who receive the second dose or booster in the city of Rio (Image: Reproduction/Twenty

In order to benefit from the initiative, the passenger must present proof of vaccination when accessing transport, in any of the 29 subway stations or buses, together with an identity document with photo and CPF.

“Our goal, as a large public transport system, with high visibility, is to make more people able to take their second or third doses. More than giving a free ticket, what we want is to reinforce the message that the way to resume life together is to protect everyone’s health”, explained the president of MetrôRio, Guilherme Ramalho, about the initiative.

Source: Agência Brasil