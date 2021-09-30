Startups launch first intermittent car insurance in Latin America

The Zul+ parking and blue zone payment app and the startup 49° Seguros partnered to launch the first insurance with intermittent coverage in Latin America. The Zul+ concept | Powered by 180° is that your customer activates it only when the car is parked on the street, and be “turned off” when is no longer needed. Thus, its payment is per hour of use.

    • The contract is for immediate use in the app, with insurance coverage Tokio Marine, and also protects the belongings left in the vehicle, such as smartphones, wallet, glasses and cosmetics. It costs BRL 0,180 per hour, with a maximum indemnity of BRL 1.000. It is also possible to open claims directly from WhatsApp by number 0800-49-1024.

    The companies developed the insurance as a response to the current behavior of Brazilian drivers, who sometimes stop parking on the street for fear of robberies or possible accidents with other cars. It is currently only available in Curitiba, in the Regulated Parking area (EstaR, a type of Blue Zone in the city). There are plans to extend the product to other Zul+ cities, but there is no forecast for this yet.

    “We are very happy to launch this modality. We were already aware of this demand for greater security to park the car on the street and we believe that now, with intermittent insurance, drivers will feel even more confident in using rotary parking, which directly contributes to the accessibility of the city and democratizes the use of public space,” said André Brunetta, CEO and co-creator of Zul+.

    “With the experience we have in the insurance industry, we were able to see an opportunity and an unexplored format that had everything to do with what Zul would like to see. offer to its customers. From there, we developed this insurance the intermittent”, explains the CEO and founder of 180° Seguros, Mauro Levi D’Ancona.

