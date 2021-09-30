startups-launch-first-intermittent-car-insurance-in-latin-america

The Zul+ parking and blue zone payment app and the startup 49° Seguros partnered to launch the first insurance with intermittent coverage in Latin America. The Zul+ concept | Powered by 180° is that your customer activates it only when the car is parked on the street, and be “turned off” when is no longer needed. Thus, its payment is per hour of use.

Our insurance can get cheaper; get to know the open insurance

How does Nubank Life Insurance work: is it worth signing?

Ransomware attacks boom should change digital insurance policies

The contract is for immediate use in the app, with insurance coverage Tokio Marine, and also protects the belongings left in the vehicle, such as smartphones, wallet, glasses and cosmetics. It costs BRL 0,180 per hour, with a maximum indemnity of BRL 1.000. It is also possible to open claims directly from WhatsApp by number 0800-49-1024.

The companies developed the insurance as a response to the current behavior of Brazilian drivers, who sometimes stop parking on the street for fear of robberies or possible accidents with other cars. It is currently only available in Curitiba, in the Regulated Parking area (EstaR, a type of Blue Zone in the city). There are plans to extend the product to other Zul+ cities, but there is no forecast for this yet.