WA Web Plus for WhatsApp: 10 useful functions to use in messenger
WA Web Plus for WhatsApp is an extension that is available for Google Chrome and is well known for providing several extra functions that are not present in the mobile version of WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web).
Some of them, which were already available before on the platform, ended up being officially released for the messenger, such as disabling read confirmation and listening to audio messages without the sender knowing. However, there are still many others, such as recovering messages that were deleted, hiding that you are online or even fixing unlimited conversations.
has set it up for you 75 extremely useful functions that can be used in the web version of the messenger through the extension. Check below what they are and how to activate them!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! If someone has deleted a message and you haven’t seen its content, one of the most interesting things the extension does is allow it to recover -there. However, this is not possible if the message contained media such as photos, videos or audios. To activate the function, go to WhatsApp Web, click the extension icon in the top corner from Chrome to access the menu and enable “Restore deleted messages”. This way, whenever a message is deleted, click on the “Recycle Bin” icon to have it restored.
WA Web Plus for WhatsApp: 75 useful functions for you to use
1. Recover Deleted Messages
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
If someone has deleted a message and you haven’t seen its content, one of the most interesting things the extension does is allow it to recover -there. However, this is not possible if the message contained media such as photos, videos or audios.
To activate the function, go to WhatsApp Web, click the extension icon in the top corner from Chrome to access the menu and enable “Restore deleted messages”.
This way, whenever a message is deleted, click on the “Recycle Bin” icon to have it restored.
Access the extension menu and check the options that will blur the information you want to hide (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)