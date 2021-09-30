WA Web Plus for WhatsApp: 10 useful functions to use in messenger

WA Web Plus for WhatsApp is an extension that is available for Google Chrome and is well known for providing several extra functions that are not present in the mobile version of WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web).

Some of them, which were already available before on the platform, ended up being officially released for the messenger, such as disabling read confirmation and listening to audio messages without the sender knowing. However, there are still many others, such as recovering messages that were deleted, hiding that you are online or even fixing unlimited conversations.

WA Web Plus for WhatsApp: 75 useful functions for you to use

1. Recover Deleted Messages

If someone has deleted a message and you haven’t seen its content, one of the most interesting things the extension does is allow it to recover -there. However, this is not possible if the message contained media such as photos, videos or audios.

To activate the function, go to WhatsApp Web, click the extension icon in the top corner from Chrome to access the menu and enable “Restore deleted messages”.

Access the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp menu and check “Restore deleted messages” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

This way, whenever a message is deleted, click on the “Recycle Bin” icon to have it restored.

Click the “Recycle Bin” icon to restore deleted messages (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno)

two. Hiding “Typing” and “Online”

It is quite inconvenient when you are online on WhatsApp, but it is not necessarily available to reply to some messages and , still, some people insist on starting the subject. Therefore, the platform offers the option to hide the status “Online” and even when it appears that you are “typing”.

To activate this feature, access the extension’s menu and check “Hide ‘typing’” and “Hide ‘online'”.

Access the extension menu and check the indicated options (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

3. Pin unlimited conversations or unread conversations

By default, WhatsApp allows you to pin only three conversations at the top. However, the extension allows you to fix, on WhatsApp Web, as many conversations as you want, in addition to highlighting those that have not yet been read.

Access the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp menu and enable the options “Pick unread conversations on top ” and “Set unlimited conversations”. For the last option, enter which conversations you want to fix and click on “Save”.

Check the option to fix unlimited conversations and choose which conversations you want to fix (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

4. Lock WhatsApp Web with password

Thinking about security, an interesting feature is to lock the web version of the messenger with a password. This way, you prevent people from having access to your messages, as WhatsApp Web can be opened automatically on the PC.

Access the extension menu, click on “Set password”, enter a password and enable the “Activate screen lock” function.

Access the menu and enable “Activate screen lock” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
5. Notify me when a contact is online

Need to talk to someone but don’t know when the person is online? With this option, you receive a notification whenever a contact from your list comes online on WhatsApp. To activate it, go to the extension menu and check “Notify contacts online”.

Access the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp menu and enable the option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

6. View Status Anonymously

If you don’t want to demonstrate to someone that you’ve seen their status at a certain time, be aware that the platform also has the function to view it anonymously. To activate it, access the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp menu again and check “View status without informing poster”.

Check the item “View status without informing poster” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

7. Post status on computer

If you use WhatsApp Web a lot, you would probably like to post your status directly from your PC. To do this, go to the extension menu and click on the “Status” icon in the lower right corner. In the opened window, enter the status caption, upload the photo or video and click “Send”.

Post your status directly from WhatsApp Web (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
8. Create stickers on your computer

If you want to create custom stickers and send them to friends, know that this can also be done quickly and practice. Access the extension menu and click on the “Picture” icon. Then upload an image (preferably square”) and click “Upload”.

Use the extension to create stickers on WhatsApp Web (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

9. Blur messages, names and photos of contacts

Another function, also focusing on your security, is to blur messages, names and photos of contacts. So you can quickly get out of the way of the PC and avoid prying eyes. To do this, go to the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp menu and check “Delete recent messages”, “Delete contact names”, “Delete contact photos”, “Delete messages from conversations”.

Access the extension menu and check the options that will blur the information you want to hide (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

10. Access your WhatsApp statistics

You would like to know how many contacts you have on your phone, how many personal conversations are open, how many groups you are in and how many deleted messages? In addition to adding extra functions to WhatsApp, through the “Statistics” tab, you can view not only these numbers, but a graph of your WhatsApp activity as a whole. Access the extension menu and click on “Statistics” on the top menu to view the data.

Access the “Statistics” tab to view your WhatsApp data as a whole (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Now with some of these WA Web functions Plus for WhatsApp, you can recover deleted messages, post status, create WhatsApp stickers on PC and much more!

