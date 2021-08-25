england cricket fans gave send off to virat kohli: watch video Cheerio Cheerio how england cricket fans gave send off to virat kohli; virat kohli out from james anderson in 3rd test day 1; Cheerio-Cheerio… Virat Kohli returning to the pavilion was given such a send off by the British fans, the video is going viral

Leeds

Veteran pacer James Anderson displayed a fine display of swing bowling, picking up three wickets before lunch on the first day of the third Test, leaving India in trouble at 56 for four. Anderson (3 for six) sent openers Lokesh Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and captain Virat Kohli (7) to the pavilion in the first hour of the match.

England fans got very excited when Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli. Some fans immersed in the celebration were seen saying ‘cheerio’ (goodbye) to Virat and indicating bye-bye. The video of this moment has been shared on the Twitter account of ‘Barmy Army’, the official fan group of the England cricket team. It is seen in the video that Kohli is returning to the pavilion. This video has got thousands of views in no time.

It is noteworthy that Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Anderson for the 7th time in Tests. He has come jointly with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon in the number of dismissals for the most number of dismissals. Kohli is currently struggling with form. Anderson also gave him a golden duck in the first innings of the first match of the series.

Another blow before lunch

Let us inform that after losing 3 big wickets cheaply, openers Rohit Sharma (15 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) kept the England bowlers away from success for 15 overs but fast bowler Olly Robinson (1 for 13 runs). ) increased India’s troubles by dismissing Rahane on the last ball of the first from lunch. All England bowlers, led by Anderson, bowled with precise lines and lengths which made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to score runs.

Here is the big weakness of Indian batsmen

The dominance of the England bowlers in the morning session can be gauged from the fact that just five fours were hit in 25.5 overs before lunch. Indian batsmen had to bear the brunt of ball tampering outside off-side and so far all four batsmen have been dismissed by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat despite the cloudy sky. Anderson left no stone unturned to prove his decision wrong.