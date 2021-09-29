magazine-luiza-is-the-company-that-most-invests-in-startups-in-latin-america

The Brazilian Magazine Luiza is the company that most bought startups in Latin America, according to a report by Sling Hub, an innovation data intelligence platform. The Argentinean Mercado Livre is also on the list, along with seven other Brazilian companies such as B2W (Americanas), Locaweb and Méliuz.

The study gathers data from 34.200 startups and 656 investors in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. The data point to a record this year in the region. Until August, 238 Latin startups entered into merger and acquisition processes. Last year, there were 200 agreements of this type, and 77% of the acquired startups were Brazilian.

Magazine Luiza, or Magalu, invested heavily in companies and startups in the last year and a half, by becoming the owner of 5 of them. Among other reasons for this, the chain of stores nurtures the plan to create a “superapp”, that is, an application that concentrates services from various sectors, such as on Facebook or on Chinese digital commerce giants such as Baidu and WeChat.