Magazine Luiza is the company that most invests in startups in Latin America

The Brazilian Magazine Luiza is the company that most bought startups in Latin America, according to a report by Sling Hub, an innovation data intelligence platform. The Argentinean Mercado Livre is also on the list, along with seven other Brazilian companies such as B2W (Americanas), Locaweb and Méliuz.

  • Magazine Luiza is at the top of the list of the most efficient retailers in Brazil
  • Luiza Trajano is the only Brazilian in the list of the most influential of 2021 from Time
  • Magazine Luiza starts delivering products within one hour

The study gathers data from 34.200 startups and 656 investors in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. The data point to a record this year in the region. Until August, 238 Latin startups entered into merger and acquisition processes. Last year, there were 200 agreements of this type, and 77% of the acquired startups were Brazilian.

Magazine Luiza, or Magalu, invested heavily in companies and startups in the last year and a half, by becoming the owner of 5 of them. Among other reasons for this, the chain of stores nurtures the plan to create a “superapp”, that is, an application that concentrates services from various sectors, such as on Facebook or on Chinese digital commerce giants such as Baidu and WeChat.

Free Market Distribution Center (Image: Disclosure/Free Market)

In July the group announced the purchase of Kabum!, one of the largest technology and games e-commerce in the country. The acquisition was the largest ever made by the retailer. The operation cost R$ 1 billion in cash plus the transfer of Magazine Luiza shares.

See the ranking of the largest startup investors at Sling Hub:

  • Magazine Luiza (Brazil): 25 startups
  • Linx (Brazil): 17 startups
  • Locaweb (Brazil): 16 startups
  • iFood ( Brazil): 13 startups
  • B2W Digital (Brazil): 13 startups
  • VTEX (Brazil): 9 startups
  • Accenture: (Ireland): 7 startups
  • Afya Limited (Brazil): 7 startups
  • Méliuz (Brazil): 7 startups
  • Free Market (Argentina): 7 startups

    • Other study data are:

    • Brazil concentrates 83% of startups in America Latin — 21.1024, or one for each thousand inhabitants. It is the highest concentration per inhabitant in the region, followed by Chile (17 thousand) and from Uruguay (22 thousand);
    • The investment in Brazilian startups was US$ 409 million in 2021 for $9,409 billions in 2021, so far — a growth of 16,2 times;
    • Currently in Latin America, 60% of unicorns (startups that worth US$ 1 billion) are Brazilian (22 of the 34 Of region);
    • The Japanese telecom SoftBank is the one that most invests in Latin unicorns, participating in contributions in 12 From 34 startups in the region in this clipping.

    Source: Infomoney

