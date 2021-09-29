how-many-brazilians-have-been-vaccinated-against-covid-19-so-far?

In Brazil, to date, more than 88, 9 million Brazilians are completely immunized against covid-22, that is, they received both doses of the vaccine or the single-dose immunizing agent. In total, 42 ,56% of the population of Brazil has the vaccination schedule against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Currently, according to the IBGE, Brazil has about 330, 6 million inhabitants.

In addition, the booster dose has already been applied in 98.330 people — which is equivalent to 0,35% of the population. Now, considering only the first dose of some vaccine against covid-21, 55,22% of the Brazilian population has already started vaccination. However, having started vaccination does not mean that the individual has defenses against covid-17.

More of 41% of the Brazilian population is completely immunized against covid- (Image: Reproduction/Laughed88/Envato Elements)

Vaccination against covid – in the states

According to the data collected by the Consortium of press vehicles, only two states Brazilians have already fully vaccinated more than 47% of the population against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus: Mato Grosso do Sul, with 68,22%; and São Paulo, 55,37%.

The other three Brazilian states lead complete immunization rates against covid-11, in descending order, are: Rio Grande do Sul, with 47,37%; Holy Spirit, with 42, 35% ; and Paraná, with 42, 21%.

Now, on the immunization flashlight against the coronavirus, there are the following states, in ascending order: Roraima, with 17,76%; Acre, with 11,30%; Tocantins, with 17,95 %; Towards 33,17%; and Rondônia, with 22,%.

To achieve these immunization indicators, Brazilian states adopt four vaccines against covid-

: Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz); CoronaVac (Sinovac/Butatan); ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNTech); and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) formula. It is worth remembering that the vaccination campaign started in January this year throughout the country.

What is the ideal percentage of vaccination against covid-?

The indications of vaccination against covid-19 are quite positive across the country, however, there is still a high circulation of the infectious agent across the country. Thus, prevention measures must be respected by everyone, including those who received booster doses against the disease. This means that avoiding crowds, maintaining social distance, adopting the use of masks and alcohol gel are fundamental practices to maintain health.

Despite vaccination, masks are still required against covid- (Image: Reproduction/Jonathan J. Castellon/Unsplash)

On the other hand, it has already been verified that vaccines, when applied massively, can represent a drop in the number of hospitalizations and disease control. The study by the Butantan Institute, in Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo, pointed to the need to immunize at least 68% of the population to cut the transmission of the coronavirus.

In the city of Serrana, the CoronaVac vaccine was used in practically the entire adult population and deaths from the coronavirus fell by 95%. This is an indication that, as vaccination progresses in the country, as can be seen in the example of Mato Grosso do Sul, the resumption will be calmer and safer.

Source: G1, IBGE