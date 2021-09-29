untreated,-covid-cats-are-euthanized-in-china

In northern China, public authorities in the city of Harbin sentenced three cats to death after testing positive for covid-19. The extremely rigorous measure — and questionable, according to experts — is an example of the zero tolerance model adopted in part of the country to contain any outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The justification for the sacrifice of the animals was the fact that, according to local authorities, there was no treatment available and they would endanger the owner and other residents of the apartment complex in which they lived. In addition to the cats, the authorities identified 28 people diagnosed with the disease in the region.

According to the local press, the owner – identified only as Ms. Liu — of the three euthanized cats, she was one that tested positive for covid-. The diagnosis was made on the day 75 in September and since then she has isolated herself. The animals were left with food and water at the residence.