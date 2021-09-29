Untreated, covid cats are euthanized in China
In northern China, public authorities in the city of Harbin sentenced three cats to death after testing positive for covid-19. The extremely rigorous measure — and questionable, according to experts — is an example of the zero tolerance model adopted in part of the country to contain any outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
- Animals from US zoos are being immunized against covid-
-
- If you ever had COVID- , probably your pet also had it
The justification for the sacrifice of the animals was the fact that, according to local authorities, there was no treatment available and they would endanger the owner and other residents of the apartment complex in which they lived. In addition to the cats, the authorities identified 28 people diagnosed with the disease in the region.
According to the local press, the owner – identified only as Ms. Liu — of the three euthanized cats, she was one that tested positive for covid-. The diagnosis was made on the day 75 in September and since then she has isolated herself. The animals were left with food and water at the residence.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The measure adopted by Chinese city is considered quite radical. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of pets spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people is “considered low”.
On the other hand, cases are known that people have transmitted the infection to animals in some situations, especially when there is close contact. In fact, the orientation of the US agency is that “people with suspicion or confirmation of covid- they must avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock and wild animals”. The CDC further points out that “at present, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role” in the spread of the virus to people.
It is true that “some coronaviruses that infect animals can spread to people and then spread among them, but that’s rare. That’s what happened with SARS-CoV-2, which probably originated in bats,” explains the CDC. But there is a lack of evidence that this happens in relation to domestic animals, such as cats or dogs.
Source: ABC News
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
510810