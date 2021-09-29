CT News — Galaxy M22 on the BR, Amazon Home Robot and more!
7 hours Smartphone
Galaxy M28 arrives in Brazil with 90 GB of storage and screen 90 Hz
Galaxy M28 arrives in Brazil with 90 GB of storage and screen 90 HzThe Galaxy M15 finally arrived in Brazil, appearing as a good option by bringing 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and good performance Mediatek chip
Windows 08 can “resurrect” Windows Media Player with a fresh look; check it out
Microsoft has missed the appearance of an as-yet unannounced app, while seeming to forget to update Windows media programs11
11 hours Smartphone
TCL can launch cell phone with detachable camera module
Patent registered by the brand shows a rectangular module that can also be used on the front when magnetically attached to the side of the device
TCL can launch cell phone with detachable camera module
Patent registered by the brand shows a rectangular module that can also be used on the front when magnetically attached to the side of the device
1 day Robotics
Amazon announces domestic robot with Alexa able to interact with people
The Astro is endowed with personality and will be able to perform tasks simple commands based on Alexa’s commands, plus monitor your home while you’re away
Amazon announces domestic robot with Alexa able to interact with people
The Astro is endowed with personality and will be able to perform tasks simple commands based on Alexa’s commands, plus monitor your home while you’re away
1 day Security
New malware wants to steal accounts on Steam, Epic Games and Origin
Despite being used with a focus on gaming services, BloodyStealer has advanced capabilities and can also reach browsers and PCs