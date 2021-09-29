The BEST offers up to R$150 on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes.

International shopping sites are an interesting way to buy electronics, such as cell phones and tablets, which are not available in Brazil. But they have also always stood out for the large amount of simple, practical, and cheap products that can be found.

    Go to AliExpress to buy these and other international products

A Canaltech Offers team has selected some of these products on AliExpress. All of them are costing less than R$ 98 at the time of publication of this text. It’s worth checking it out.

Razer DeathAdder

Razer is one of the main gaming accessory brands in the market, producing devices such as mice, keyboards and headphones made to measure for this audience. It would be no different with the Razer DeathAdder, a five-button wired mouse and ergonomic shape.

With optical sensor 660 DPI, it has the high accuracy you would expect from such equipment, preventing you from missing a shot or selecting a wrong item because of the equipment. Durability is also a focus of Razer, which promises even 12 millions of clicks on DeathAdder, a very long shelf life for products of this type.

    Buy the Razer DeathAdder for R$ 651,30

Anker Powerwave Lite

New iPhone models have an interesting charging method that has been popularized by Apple in the smartphone market: magnetic wireless charging. You connect the charger magnetically to the back of the device and let it charge without having to worry about the device’s position on top of the charger, something that can be a problem with some wireless chargers.

Anker is one of the brands that produces magnetic chargers fully compatible with the iPhone line and with Apple’s MagSafe cases. For those who have one of these phones, the Powerwave Lite is a very interesting purchase, especially considering the low price and the fact that it is made by a recognized brand in this market for cables and chargers.

Buy Anker Powerwave Lite for R$ 55,98

RGB LED lights

A simple and inexpensive tip to totally change the mood of a room is using colored LED lights that can be controlled via Bluetooth. This range of lights in this style can be purchased in sizes ranging from 1 meter to 5 meters and easily integrated into the environment.

To use, just stick the adhesive side on the location you want, connect the lights to your cell phone via Bluetooth and decide which colors you want to use. The product can even be purchased together with a dedicated remote control. They can be easily placed under furniture or behind shelves to give the environment another face.

  • Buy the RGB LED lights for R$ 19,43

  • BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM3

    Many fully wireless headphones follow a traditional design that has become quite common. They are extremely small and are barely noticeable when used. However, this is not always a positive point when you consider that many people use these devices to exercise.

    BlitzWolf offers an interesting alternative for this audience, with the AirAux AA-UM3. It has a totally different design, with a small strap that can be placed around the ear, holding the headphones much more securely while you are running, cycling or doing any other type of exercise while listening to music.

    The other features of these headphones are not much different from what we find in devices of this type. They have touch control to answer calls, IPX5 protection against water and sweat, battery that lasts about 4 hours and can be recharged in the carrying case.

      Buy the BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM3 for R$ 122,10

    See more AliExpress offers

    You can always find good deals and promotions on AliExpress. To facilitate your search for the best discounts in the international store, the Canaltech Offers has a page with all the items selected by the site team that are currently at good prices. It’s worth checking out to find these and other items that are worth it.

      Check out the best current AliExpress offers

    Is AliExpress reliable?

    On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

    AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

    The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

    Delivery, import fees and refund

    On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product different from the one described in the store or not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

    As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

    About taxation

    Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

