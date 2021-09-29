the-best-offers-up-to-r$150-on-aliexpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

International shopping sites are an interesting way to buy electronics, such as cell phones and tablets, which are not available in Brazil. But they have also always stood out for the large amount of simple, practical, and cheap products that can be found.

Go to AliExpress to buy these and other international products

A Canaltech Offers team has selected some of these products on AliExpress. All of them are costing less than R$ 98 at the time of publication of this text. It’s worth checking it out.

Razer DeathAdder

Razer is one of the main gaming accessory brands in the market, producing devices such as mice, keyboards and headphones made to measure for this audience. It would be no different with the Razer DeathAdder, a five-button wired mouse and ergonomic shape.

With optical sensor 660 DPI, it has the high accuracy you would expect from such equipment, preventing you from missing a shot or selecting a wrong item because of the equipment. Durability is also a focus of Razer, which promises even 12 millions of clicks on DeathAdder, a very long shelf life for products of this type.

Buy the Razer DeathAdder for R$ 651,30

Anker Powerwave Lite

New iPhone models have an interesting charging method that has been popularized by Apple in the smartphone market: magnetic wireless charging. You connect the charger magnetically to the back of the device and let it charge without having to worry about the device’s position on top of the charger, something that can be a problem with some wireless chargers. Anker is one of the brands that produces magnetic chargers fully compatible with the iPhone line and with Apple’s MagSafe cases. For those who have one of these phones, the Powerwave Lite is a very interesting purchase, especially considering the low price and the fact that it is made by a recognized brand in this market for cables and chargers. Buy Anker Powerwave Lite for R$ 55,98 RGB LED lights

A simple and inexpensive tip to totally change the mood of a room is using colored LED lights that can be controlled via Bluetooth. This range of lights in this style can be purchased in sizes ranging from 1 meter to 5 meters and easily integrated into the environment.

To use, just stick the adhesive side on the location you want, connect the lights to your cell phone via Bluetooth and decide which colors you want to use. The product can even be purchased together with a dedicated remote control. They can be easily placed under furniture or behind shelves to give the environment another face.

Buy the RGB LED lights for R$ 19,43

BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM3 Many fully wireless headphones follow a traditional design that has become quite common. They are extremely small and are barely noticeable when used. However, this is not always a positive point when you consider that many people use these devices to exercise. BlitzWolf offers an interesting alternative for this audience, with the AirAux AA-UM3. It has a totally different design, with a small strap that can be placed around the ear, holding the headphones much more securely while you are running, cycling or doing any other type of exercise while listening to music. The other features of these headphones are not much different from what we find in devices of this type. They have touch control to answer calls, IPX5 protection against water and sweat, battery that lasts about 4 hours and can be recharged in the carrying case.

Buy the BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM3 for R$ 122,10