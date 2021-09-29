mars-surface-had-more-influence-from-past-floods-than-previously-thought

Decades of research indicate that in its youth, Mars had rivers, lakes, seas, and perhaps even oceans — quite different from the dry, cold world it is today. The surface of the Red Planet has a network of valleys that would have been excavated by water currents over thousands of years — and a new study indicates that catastrophic flooding in Martian lakes would have contributed much more to the formation of these canyons than previously thought.

According to data obtained in previous research, more than 200 Martian lakes filled with enough water to cause catastrophic floods, capable of sculpting part of the planet’s canyons and valleys — around 3.5 to 3.7 billions of years ago. “The surface of Mars is covered with impact craters that act as perfect basins for storing water, providing countless opportunities for large lake break floods,” said Timothy Goudge, planetary scientist at the University of Texas and lead author of the paper.