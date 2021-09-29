picpay-offers-exchange-of-photos,-audios-and-videos-to-enhance-the-app's-social-side

The Brazilian fintech application PicPay now allows you to send photos, videos and audios via direct message in the chat. That’s right, as with Pix transfers, it’s possible to chat between one transaction and another. But the difference is that in Pix the function is an improvisation of the public, and in PicPay it became an active feature in April. In August alone, more than , 4 million payments yielded private messages in the company’s chat.

This, however, was not fintech’s first approach to social interactions. Since 2016 there is a feed for the person to post activities and interact with their contacts’ posts. Also, since 2016 PicPay allows people to pay contacts including a message. The new feature should, therefore, increase engagement with more multimedia communication.

According to the company, socially active customers on PicPay performed twice as many transactions as the others. They also have a higher retention, 2.4 times more likely to continue using the app, in addition to moving 53% more than the “antisocial”.

According to the company, socially active customers on PicPay performed twice as many transactions as the others. They also have a higher retention, 2.4 times more likely to continue using the app, in addition to moving 53% more than the "antisocial".

Other company data about the chat is that more than 53% of participants talk about payments, while more than 13% exchange information on other matters in general.

“Most payments have a conversation behind, either before or after the transaction, to arrange dinner or to let us know how much is left to split the bill for each one. Therefore, we are investing in simplifying this experience and bringing it closer to what people are already used to”, highlights Luiz Fernando Diniz, social director from PicPay.

In the press release, PicPay says ensure the privacy of the public in the chat, by following security standards even higher than those of conventional messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram, using technologies similar to those used to protect accounts at financial institutions.