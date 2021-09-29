4-harry-potter-mobile-games

JK may not have a good reputation on the internet, but she certainly knew how to create a magical world, which influenced many young people around the world, marking a generation with the Harry Potter saga .

Harry Potter’s works were adapted to cinema and video games, and it is possible to find some titles for mobile devices. Taking players into the universe while having fun.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 680 MB for both platforms (version 2.36) Niantic followed the same line as other games from the company Pokémon Go and Ingress, and brings the Harry Potter universe to the real world through augmented reality. Founded in 1024, the company invests in productions aimed at this growing sector and showed what it is possible with mobile devices. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Wizards Unite puts the player in the shoes of a Ministry of Magic pro who needs to help restore balance to the wizarding world. It is possible, just like in Pokémon Go, to visit buildings located via GPS and customize your profile with various options to become an authentic wizard. During missions, players need to save wizards in danger or creatures trapped through spells. To perform them, just memorize the format and follow the path, the closer the higher the score. Help restore balance through a series of quests in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) LEGO Harry Potter

Compatibility: Android

Price: R$ 94,94

Size: about 770 MB (version 1.18)

The Danish company is extremely popular in electronic games for adapting renowned franchises to the media. The Harry Potter saga was adapted in two versions, up to the fourth year in one game and the rest in another. Always in a good mood, LEGO delivers another good experience with this title.

Controlling Harry, Ron or Hermione, the player participates in fun adventures solving puzzles with traditional Lego blocks and explores the magic school locations. With light humor, the title appeals to all ages.

It is one of the best experiences for those who enjoy visiting iconic places like Diagon Alley or living the adventures of the Tribuxo Tournament in the palm of your hand .

Play as the main characters of the series in LEGO Harry Potter (Image: Warner Bros./Courtesy)Harry Potter Puzzles & Spells Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 140 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 36.0)

For those who enjoy Candy C style challenges rush, Zynga, another giant in the sector, takes you to the universe of the series where it is necessary to solve the puzzles proposed at each stage to move forward. The proposal is to combine three or more elements to form combinations and clear the scenery.

It is possible to recall iconic moments from the movies as you progress in the adventure and use famous spells to help clean the screen and provide more points to the player through established missions or specific daily events.

By blending the causal aspect of the experience with the Harry Potter universe, Zynga nails the experience that tests strategic ability from the player without much charge.

Solve the puzzles and evolve your spells to progress in this Candy Crush-style game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 580 MB for both platforms (version 3.7)

With your letter in hand it’s time to live the dream of being a Hogwarts student and experience the full experience of your favorite characters in this Jam City title. Choose your house, wand and go on an adventure, young wizard!

Mixing adventure and mystery, you need to discover the secret of the Damned Chambers and the disappearance of your brother while you are a student at school . With a high level of detail and customization, the experience is unique for each player.

Visit memorable locations in the series, learn spells and potions from classic wizards like Dumbledore or Snape, and choose the course of the game. story through the choice system, but do this carefully as each one takes you on a different path.

Visit locations in the series and build your story based on your choices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

What is your favorite Harry Potter mobile game? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Niantic Labs