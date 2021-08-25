Apple Maps extends tests with Google-style location ratings and photo uploads

Apple Maps has come a long way since the controversy surrounding the service at the launch of iOS 6 back in 2012, but it still lags behind Google Maps in many ways. This week, Apple began distributing to more users the ability to rate and attach photos of places visited, just like the competing platform has done for years.

The first time this feature appeared was on iOS 14 and it is much more basic than it is on Google Maps: users can rate places like restaurants, bookstores and pharmacies with like or dislike in categories that vary by establishment (overall rating, products and customer service, for example); at the bottom of the page, photos of the place can be attached so that any other user can get to know the environment through the app.

Criteria evaluated vary according to the type of establishment (Image: Reproduction/The Verge)

Voluntary user reviews will be made available alongside information pulled from partner services such as Yelp and Tripadvisor. Also, there are no ways to add custom comments about the place, so the analysis boils down to “good” or “bad”.

Reviews are anonymous

Automatically, Apple’s system suggests that users fill out the evaluation form of the places visited (the same happens with photos). Grades given to the establishment are not identifiable, so there is more security for the consumer to give their true opinion without looking bad on the tape.

A property registered on Apple Maps has its overall rating stamped on the details tray, next to its opening hours. In a section below, the analyzes are located separated by category.

The expansion of the tool exclusively embraces users from the United States and Canada, as reported by The Verge. Given that the function depends on the participation of the user base, reviews are still scarce, but they should already help you choose a place to go without having to resort to Google Maps. There is still no forecast when the news will reach other countries.

Source: The Verge, MacRumors

