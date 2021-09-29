“smell-of-a-new-car”-hides-carcinogens,-study-points-out

Who has never felt pleasure when giving that inspiration inside a brand new car? The popular “new car smell,” which some vehicle odor manufacturers try to replicate in tiny packages, is an olfactory treat that hardly displeases anyone. What few people know is that this smell may be bad for your health. The semiconductor crisis will cause losses of R$ 1 trillion to the automakers of cars

Legendary iPhone designer, Jony Ive will now work with Ferrari At least that’s what graduate students and researchers at the University of California at Riverside do , in the United States, pointed out. After detailed analysis of chemicals detected inside cars, two substances stood out worryingly: benzene and formaldehyde. “Based on our meta-analysis, benzene and formaldehyde were detected in air from the vehicle interior, while DEHP, DBP and TDCIPP were detected in the vehicle interior dust”, says part of the study, citing five other components that, according to the research authors, can also pose a health risk, depending on the weather. of daily exposure of car occupants. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The safe limit

Aalekhya Reddam and David C. Volz, responsible for the dissemination of the results, pointed out that it is enough minutes a day driving and inhaling such substances for levels considered safe to be exceeded. The situation, according to the duo, can become worrisome, especially in cities where traffic is heavier.

“Our study raises concerns about the potential risk associated with inhaling benzene and formaldehyde for people who they spend a significant amount of time in their vehicles, an issue that is especially pertinent to congested areas, where there are longer routes”, they pointed out.

Also according to the researchers, the studies they are not intended to alarm or cause panic, nor to claim that anyone who remains in contact with that “smell” will develop some form of cancer in the future: “Of course, there is an exposure range that depends on how long you are in the car and how much of the compounds your car is emitting.”

The idea behind the study, according to those responsible, is to alert and raise awareness among vehicle manufacturers so that, from now, look for alternative products to chemicals that have been proven to be harmful. “As people with long journeys are an already vulnerable subpopulation, additional measures may need to be implemented in order to mitigate the potential cancer risks associated with exposure to benzene and formaldehyde. There must be alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals during vehicle manufacturing,” concluded David Volz.

Source: Science Alert, Science Direct