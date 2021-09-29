genshin-impact:-fans-are-banned-after-criticizing-the-game

miHoYo is preventing Genshin Impact players from publicly criticizing the game on the official adventure channels. The Chinese developer has limited posting and sharing comments on Reddit, Hoyolab, NGA channels and Discord, in addition to limiting the change in the game’s signature and banning part of the dissatisfied community from social environments.

The developer’s set of actions was taken after players reacted negatively, in communication channels, to the game’s 1 year anniversary rewards available for free on PC , cellphones and PlayStation consoles.

The negative reaction was born with the disappointment of Genshin Impact players with the birthday gifts from game: Players received only Primogen, the title’s premium currency. The reward is smaller and simpler than the one offered by miHoYo during the seasonal “New Year’s Festival” event held earlier this year. The anniversary still didn’t feature many extra activities for the community, turning the mood of the party into a funeral and generating negative comments.

