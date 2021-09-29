Genshin Impact: Fans are banned after criticizing the game

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
genshin-impact:-fans-are-banned-after-criticizing-the-game

miHoYo is preventing Genshin Impact players from publicly criticizing the game on the official adventure channels. The Chinese developer has limited posting and sharing comments on Reddit, Hoyolab, NGA channels and Discord, in addition to limiting the change in the game’s signature and banning part of the dissatisfied community from social environments.

  • How China influences you and the world with pop culture
  • Tokyo Game Show 660 | Check out the schedule, where to watch, confirmed games and more
  • Genshin Impact and the successful format of the gachas

The developer’s set of actions was taken after players reacted negatively, in communication channels, to the game’s 1 year anniversary rewards available for free on PC , cellphones and PlayStation consoles.

The negative reaction was born with the disappointment of Genshin Impact players with the birthday gifts from game: Players received only Primogen, the title’s premium currency. The reward is smaller and simpler than the one offered by miHoYo during the seasonal “New Year’s Festival” event held earlier this year. The anniversary still didn’t feature many extra activities for the community, turning the mood of the party into a funeral and generating negative comments.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Genshin Impact’s one-year anniversary event awards caused an uproar (Image: Disclosure/miHoYo)

To make matters worse, Sangonomiya Kokomi, long-awaited character released in 21 in September, Genshin Impact arrived unbalanced. The heroine does not have favorable builds and teams in which she fits, generating criticism in the game’s official channels.

As the community’s complaints exploded, miHoYo took over the decision to cease communication between fans and developers. The page on Reddit has been blocked, requiring a moderator’s approval to create new topics. Birthday threads, in turn, were blocked and users who posted complaints were banned. A similar situation occurs in the Genshin channels in NGA, Tieba and Hoyolab. Within the game, players cannot change signatures and display name.

  • Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 200 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!

Censorship actions have increased the anger, leading many players to criticize miHoYo on social networks and register negative ratings in digital stores such as the Google Play Store . According to The Enemy, the move caused the Genshin Impact rating to drop from 4.5 stars to 2.8 stars this week in the Android mobile app store.

Review of Genshin Impact on Play Store this Wednesday (29) (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Play Store)

Genshin Impact is developed by miHoYo, responsible for Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis

    . According to Sensor Tower, in the mobile market alone, the title has already earned US$ 1 billion in six months since its launch in September 2020. The development of the game cost about US$ 56 million — about R$ 528 million reais at the current price. It is also estimated that to keep the game for a year, miHoYo will spend about US$ 29 million.

    With information from: The Enemy, Inven Global

    Source: Source: The Enemy, Inven Global

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/29/2021)

The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/29/2021)

August 30, 2021
Photo of DELTARUNE: Chapter 2 will be released this Friday (17)

DELTARUNE: Chapter 2 will be released this Friday (17)

September 16, 2021
Photo of New technology promises to end explosions and fires in lithium batteries

New technology promises to end explosions and fires in lithium batteries

September 15, 2021
Photo of What is your immune age? This new tool can say

What is your immune age? This new tool can say

September 21, 2021
Back to top button