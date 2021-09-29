Genshin Impact: Fans are banned after criticizing the game
miHoYo is preventing Genshin Impact players from publicly criticizing the game on the official adventure channels. The Chinese developer has limited posting and sharing comments on Reddit, Hoyolab, NGA channels and Discord, in addition to limiting the change in the game’s signature and banning part of the dissatisfied community from social environments.
- How China influences you and the world with pop culture
- Tokyo Game Show 660 | Check out the schedule, where to watch, confirmed games and more
- Genshin Impact and the successful format of the gachas
The developer’s set of actions was taken after players reacted negatively, in communication channels, to the game’s 1 year anniversary rewards available for free on PC , cellphones and PlayStation consoles.
The negative reaction was born with the disappointment of Genshin Impact players with the birthday gifts from game: Players received only Primogen, the title’s premium currency. The reward is smaller and simpler than the one offered by miHoYo during the seasonal “New Year’s Festival” event held earlier this year. The anniversary still didn’t feature many extra activities for the community, turning the mood of the party into a funeral and generating negative comments.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Genshin Impact is developed by miHoYo, responsible for Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis
- . According to Sensor Tower, in the mobile market alone, the title has already earned US$ 1 billion in six months since its launch in September 2020. The development of the game cost about US$ 56 million — about R$ 528 million reais at the current price. It is also estimated that to keep the game for a year, miHoYo will spend about US$ 29 million.
With information from: The Enemy, Inven Global
Source: Source: The Enemy, Inven Global
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.