Coup da Casa de Praia deceives users with fake real estate ads
Brazilians are already dreaming of year-end trips again, thanks to the advance of vaccination and the currently optimistic numbers of the pandemic. However, for those who want to spend their holidays in rented houses, it is better to beware of false advertisements on the internet.
In the so-called “Beach House Blow”, scammers are cloning property ads available on the internet and posing as the owners. They take all the material available from the house, such as videos and photos, and create an ad with their contact information.
Interested parties get in touch, and then the negotiation of the rent occurs, with attractive prices. However, the person responsible for the scam always make excuses for not showing anything about the property other than what is in the ad.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Finally, after payment, in most cases made via Pix, the scammer disappears, leaving the interested parties without money and without access to the supposed property.
One of the ads used in the Coup da Casa de Praia. As it looks like any other authentic offer, the way to go is to follow recommendations such as confirming the property’s existence in the informed location, and getting as much information from the owner as possible, including a possible site visit. (Image: Reproduction/Web Property)
In recent weeks, as reported by an article in Jornal da Band, the police stations of São Paulo registered dozens of police reports of victims of the so-called “Blow at Casa da Praia”. However, the crime is not new, with reports of its occurrences in Rio de Janeiro in September 2020, with the name of “Rental Coup”
In last year’s occurrences, the method used by criminals was the same, with the cloning of legitimate ads and, after making some payment to the scammer, he disappeared, without handing over keys or any other response to the victims.
For the victims to be able to prevent themselves from this blow, the police authorities recommend the following precautions:
In case of doubt, or if you have been a victim of this scam, look for a Police Station to that the appropriate measures can be taken.
Source: Jornal da Band, G1, Imóvel Web
