coup-da-casa-de-praia-deceives-users-with-fake-real-estate-ads

Finally, after payment, in most cases made via Pix, the scammer disappears, leaving the interested parties without money and without access to the supposed property.

High Rent Scam

One of the ads used in the Coup da Casa de Praia. As it looks like any other authentic offer, the way to go is to follow recommendations such as confirming the property’s existence in the informed location, and getting as much information from the owner as possible, including a possible site visit. (Image: Reproduction/Web Property)

In recent weeks, as reported by an article in Jornal da Band, the police stations of São Paulo registered dozens of police reports of victims of the so-called “Blow at Casa da Praia”. However, the crime is not new, with reports of its occurrences in Rio de Janeiro in September 2020, with the name of “Rental Coup”

In last year’s occurrences, the method used by criminals was the same, with the cloning of legitimate ads and, after making some payment to the scammer, he disappeared, without handing over keys or any other response to the victims.

For the victims to be able to prevent themselves from this blow, the police authorities recommend the following precautions:

Distrust of rents with a value well below the one found in the market;

Confirm the existence of the property in the informed location;

If possible, go or ask someone to go to the place so that you can have direct contact with the owner, avoiding that the only contacts are via the internet;

If you are going to rent through brokers or websites, look for platforms that have guarantees and protection for payments, and be extra careful on classified sites where there is no intermediation from companies;