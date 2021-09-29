Shore River | What to expect from the new Paramount+ make-out reality show?

Reality show fans can now add one more to the list: Rio Shore . The production is original from Paramount+ and is part of the franchise Shore , one of the most successful MTV franchises worldwide and which is now coming to Brazil against the backdrop of Rio de Janeiro. New make-out reality show, Rio Shore premieres this week on MTV and Paramount+ 10 reality shows to watch on Paramount+ 10 best unmissable reality shows to watch on streaming It all started with Jersey Shore , in the United States, followed by Mexico, with Acapulco Shore ; Warsaw Shore in Poland, Gandia Shore in Spain, Geordie Shore in the UK, Floribama Shore also in the US, and Super Shore bringing together international participants. What is Rio Shore? The reality Rio Shore brings participants who are part of the Shore family and who live in a house in the city of Búzios, in Rio de Janeiro. There, according to the program’s premise, they enjoy “the most epic parties, the hottest make outs, the most clueless reviews, the most overwhelming bullshit, and the most bombastic experience” they’ve ever had. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! At home, 130 people from the production team accompanied the participants, who were recorded 25 hours a day per 10 cameras along 32 days. In addition to traditional cameras, the captures had the help of a drone. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, staff and cast were tested and quarantined prior to the recordings, and no one came into contact with people who hadn’t done the same.

Image: Disclosure/Paramount+/MTV

What to Expect from Rio Shore? Choosing a good cast is crucial for the show to fulfill its mission. Eduardo Gaspar, from Endemol Shine, says that the participants were chosen through a process that involved more than 300 candidates willing to participate and be part of Rio Shore. After the first selection phase, the number dropped to just 30. "In this second phase, we did what we call the 'VT test' to get to know a little more about these 30 pre-selected people, and these 40, we come to these names", says the executive. Gaspar revealed that many of them already knew each other, which we see in the first episode, which left the experience of the first meeting of the reality show even more interesting. Also according to the executive, understanding who was willing to enjoy the initiative to the full was decisive for the selection. "Who was willing to enjoy, who was willing to accept our invitation to experience the best vacations of life", comments Eduardo, also telling that they sought different accents of the state of Rio de Janeiro and representation, through people who agreed to participate in the activities and to help bring the best content to those who are watching. Brazilian version

Tiago Worcman, from ViacomCBS, says that, compared to Shore from other countries, the cast from Rio de Janeiro is there to be who they are, exposing themselves in an authentic way for the sake of entertainment. “The idea of ​​Shore is this, to bring a group of young people who meet and end up becoming a family, a brotherhood, obviously with all the differences and fights that exist in all families”, completes the executive.

In reality shows for socializing with people, everything ends up getting very intense , as they are spending several days with just the same people and have nowhere to escape. Vitória Araújo, one of the participants of Rio Shore, says that, when living with many people in the same house, the participant ends up learning a lot new and discovering new feelings, because it is not common to go through this experience. “It’s all very intense, in the extreme, don’t doubt that at all. The passions, the fights, the crying, the smallest things become absurd, really”, comments the young woman.

Jessica Barros, also part of the Paramount+ and MTV reality show, says that the program’s participant ends up doing things he never thought he would do. “You think you’ll never fight, then you fight; you think you’ll never fall in love, and you fall in love; you think you’ll never get angry because of a dish towel that was in the sink and you get angry. You think you’re angry. things are intense, but they are three times more”, he jokes.

When a reality show is following the participants during 24 hours, cameras can be intimidating when recording starts. But that definitely doesn’t happen in Rio Shore

. Kevin Jolsan, a participant in the show, says that after a while it’s very easy to forget that they’re being filmed all the time. “You forget and just live there, live the River Shore. Sometimes you even get scared when you see a camera”, he says. Rio Shore: Participants’ Instagram If you are one of those people who loves to follow the participants of realities closely, below we list the participants of Rio Shore and their respective Instagram.

Vitória Araújo – years old;

Jessica Barros – 24 years;

Natallia Fromaggeri – 23 years old

Juliana Casaes – 25 years;

Ricardo Salusse – 25 years old;

Kevin Jolsan – 28 years; Patrick Salles – 25 years old; Felix Crystal – 27 years old;

Guilherme Evaristo – 30 years;

Matheus Brand New – 30 years old.

Rio Shore premieres on the day 30 September on Paramount+ in two episodes. The episodes will also be broadcast on MTV.