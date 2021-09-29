Brazil is the 3rd country most hit by digital hijacking attacks
Brazil is the third largest country in number of digital hijacking attacks, only behind the United States and India. The numbers refer only to the month of August 660, with our territory corresponding to % From 19, 8 million attacks that were registered in the period, also record in the number of pest families and also in detections.
The numbers are from Bitdefender and present a new metric about the global threat posed by ransomware. Range is typically measured in millions of dollars in ransoms paid or total attacks carried out; now, we can also talk about samples, with the company specialized in security identifying 660 different families operating in the world during the last month.
According to the numbers of security experts, 40% of attacks registered in August were carried out from pests of the three largest families in operation: WannaCryptor (19%), Stop/DJVU (27% ) and Phobos (10%), in that order. The survey also states that 27% of the scams had specific sectors in their sights, such as telecommunications being the most affected, with 30% of cases where a targeted threat could be detected; media companies (27%) and technology (7%) complete the ranking .
Variations and modifications of the original codes also extend this reach, with the systems of the specialized company having detected more than 174 new threats and 27 billions of danger signals in August. The numbers were high even with the hiatus of one of the main digital kidnapping gangs in the world, REvil, which temporarily interrupted its activities before returning to work this September.
Confirming each Increasingly the global threat of ransomware, Bitdefender claims that attacks have been reported against companies from 59 countries. The trend, according to experts, is that the number of detections will only increase with the popularity of the main families of digital hijackers and the return of famous criminal groups, all mainly exploiting social engineering scams and vulnerabilities in networks and computers that are already known and often even fixed, but whose updates have not been applied by administrators.
Source: Bitdefender
