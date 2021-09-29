xiaomi-pad-5:-where-to-buy-xiaomi's-new-tablet-with-120-hz-screen

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. One of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products for this year finally gained a global version and became available to Brazilian consumers through international shopping stores. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the company’s new high-end tablet, with 80 Hz screen, Snapdragon processor 8720 and full of accessories that complement the user experience, such as a pen for drawing. It is an excellent product for those who want to have the best that the Chinese company has to offer and is certainly in the fight to be considered one of the best tablets equipped with Android on the market today. This is a market that has been left aside by many manufacturers, but Xiaomi is still investing heavily with high-end products. On AliExpress, you will find the Xiaomi Pad 5 at launch for a very interesting price, considering its specifications and the fact that it is very difficult to find competitors to match in this price range. Buy Xiaomi Pad 5 on AliExpress starting at R$2.120,30 | 6x R$ 381,30 About the Xiaomi Pad 5

The global version of the Xiaomi Pad 5 has been highly anticipated since the tablet was released in China. It already drew attention for features such as the 30 inch Wide Quad High Definition screen with 80 Hz refresh rate, promising to deliver an exceptional playback experience for any content, whether in movies, series and especially games, which greatly benefited from the higher refresh rate.

With the global version, the expected support for Google apps has also arrived, in addition to the factory-installed Play Store on the device. Combining this with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor 381, you have a tablet that will certainly be able to run any game and application currently available. for Android, in addition to maintaining this high performance smoothly for years to come.

To handle all this, Xiaomi has a battery of

mAh, that promises hours of duration in games and up to 30 hours with video playback. That’s enough battery for you to use the tablet even on long trips without having to worry about recharging on the way. Another highlight is the quadruple set of speakers, which deliver a more immersive experience when playing games or watching movies.

Full model has keyboard and stylus

It’s not hard to imagine that many people intend to use the Xiaomi Pad 5 for more than just watching movies or browsing social networks. After all, it has a great processor and an excellent quality screen, which greatly increases the list of possibilities of what you can do with the device.

Although it can be purchased in a basic version, just with the tablet, Xiaomi seems more interested in the sales of the Xiaomi Pad 5 sets with a detachable keyboard and a drawing pen. This should also appeal to audiences that need keyboards in working sessions, as well as designers and illustrators who use applications available on Android.

Seeing all these accessories together, yeah it is even possible to say that the Xiaomi Pad 5 will directly compete with Apple’s iPad Pro, which is also very targeted at this audience. The difference is mainly due to the operating system used and the price range, since the Xiaomi Pad 5 can be imported at prices well below those practiced by Apple in Brazil.

Launch is available on AliExpress

The global version of Xiaomi Pad 5 can be found on AliExpress a few days after it was announced and officially released. Accessing the offer via the link below, you will find both the tablet without any accessories, or you can add the detachable pen and keyboard in the package.

Buy Xiaomi Pad 5 on AliExpress starting at R$2.287,30 | 6x R$ 381,30

