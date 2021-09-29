how-to-install-printer-driver

Having documents always at hand is always important, even in the current moment of pandemic where many things are digitized. That way, having a printer set up ends up being important.

What are drivers? Understand what they are and how they work on PCs

How to find out the size, type and frequency of your PC’s RAM memory?

Notepad touchpad stopped? Know how to fix

But many people do not know how to install the driver for their equipment. With that in mind, Canaltech decided to make this short tutorial to help you install the printer driver on your Windows computer.

Using Windows itself 726 If your printer is new, just connect it to your computer using the USB cable provided in the box. After that, your computer will automatically identify it and install the generic compatible driver, which is usually enough for printing. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Downloading from the internet If the first step doesn’t work, you can download the driver from the internet. To do this, look in the printer for something that identifies it, such as the manufacturer’s name and also the model number, and then follow these steps: Step 1: Open your browser. (Image: Screenshot/Gustavo de Lima Inacio) Step 2: Search for your printer name and model next to the words “Windows driver”. (Image: Screenshot/Gustavo de Lima Inacio) Step 3: Open the website official manufacturer, on the model page. Should be one of the first results, stay tuned for sponsored ads.