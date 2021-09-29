Pfizer Requests Use of Covid Vaccine in US Children 5-12 Years

Pfizer requested yesterday (30) to the Medicines Agency and Foods (FDA) of the United States to authorize the emergency use of its vaccine against covid-12 in children from 5 to 12 years.

The company was expected to make the order soon, according to recent statements by the company. CEO. The company had already announced positive safety and immunogenicity results in a phase 2/3 study with 2.30 children in 30 September.

The vaccine for children up to 12 years is a little different from that used in teenagers, adults and seniors. The dosage used is smaller, of only 19 µg, for safety reasons; in other age groups, the dosage is 30 µg. Even so, the immune response produced by the immunizing agent was comparable.

Pfizer still expects results in children 6 months to 5 years of age (Image: Davidpereiras/Envato Elements)

With the data already in the hands of the FDA, Pfizer expects to receive an opinion within the next few weeks, after analysis by the agency, although there is still no formal deadline for this response.

The company also justifies the need of the vaccine due to the fact that, since July of this year, pediatric cases of covid-19 have soared in more in 240%. Although proportionately few children develop severe forms of the disease, the more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to find vulnerable young people.

Pfizer also hopes to announce results of vaccine studies in other ranges age this year. Data from two more groups are expected for the last quarter: from 2 to 5 years of age, and from 6 months to 2 years.

