best-apps-to-try-on-clothes-and-shoes-with-augmented-reality

Augmented reality technology is accessed by your cell phone in different ways. You can find it in an Instagram filter, Google’s 3D models, and in games like Pokémon GO, for example. Plus, you can use this feature to “try on” clothes, shoes, and accessories before you buy them.

The reality Enhanced proves to be a useful option for testing fashion items with your cell phone’s camera. There are a variety of specialized apps and brands that adopt the technology for products in the catalog, providing a different experience for consumers. Next, check out four apps to try on clothes, shoes and accessories with augmented reality!

1. Grailify Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Grailify is the ideal app for those who like to keep up with the latest in the tennis industry. The application has a tab for news, rumors and a release calendar for models of the most popular brands in the segment. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Test models of tennis with augmented reality (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

In addition to finding new things, the app can also be used to try some of these models on your toes. With the augmented reality feature, just point the camera at your feet and check the result with the 3D model. The application has more than 78 different pairs and allows you to take pictures of the results.

On each pair of sneakers, you can tap the thumbnail to access more information about the model. The application, however, does not have a Portuguese version yet.