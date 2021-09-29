Best apps to try on clothes and shoes with augmented reality
Augmented reality technology is accessed by your cell phone in different ways. You can find it in an Instagram filter, Google’s 3D models, and in games like Pokémon GO, for example. Plus, you can use this feature to “try on” clothes, shoes, and accessories before you buy them.
The reality Enhanced proves to be a useful option for testing fashion items with your cell phone’s camera. There are a variety of specialized apps and brands that adopt the technology for products in the catalog, providing a different experience for consumers. Next, check out four apps to try on clothes, shoes and accessories with augmented reality!
1. Grailify
Grailify is the ideal app for those who like to keep up with the latest in the tennis industry. The application has a tab for news, rumors and a release calendar for models of the most popular brands in the segment.
Test models of tennis with augmented reality (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In addition to finding new things, the app can also be used to try some of these models on your toes. With the augmented reality feature, just point the camera at your feet and check the result with the 3D model. The application has more than 78 different pairs and allows you to take pictures of the results.
On each pair of sneakers, you can tap the thumbnail to access more information about the model. The application, however, does not have a Portuguese version yet.
4. DressX
iOS
Wanna company specializes in augmented reality solutions for fashion items. In addition to providing Wanna Kicks (Android | iOS), aimed at testing sneaker models in a format similar to Grailify, it also makes available the Wanna Watch application, to try watches with your cell phone camera.
Check out different models of clocks in augmented reality (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
With the app, just point the camera at your wrist and choose from the available models.The catalog includes watches from popular brands such as IWC, Rolex and Nixon. The tool allows you to take photos with the item and makes items available for quick sharing on social networks.
When you tap a model, the app displays a page with details about the design and provides a shortcut to buy it from the official store . But it is important to prepare your pocket: some watches are offered for US$ thousand.
DressX is a startup with a different approach to clothing consumption: a company works like a clothing store, but creates only digital pieces. In other words, you can try on models made by stylists around the world, buy them through the store, but you will never receive the piece at home. Instead, the company adds the clothes purchased in a photo.
508561 Application is specialized in digital clothes (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)
Through the app, you can test the pieces with the augmented reality tool. If you liked the result, add it to your cart and send a photo of your choice. In up to one day, the company sends back the same image, this time with the digital clothing included. DressX’s catalog has pieces with values between US$ 21 and US $ 1.78.
The app has installation free, but it has a paid version with unlimited access to the models. It has weekly, monthly and annual plans, with values starting at US$ 2.78 per week.
