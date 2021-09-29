Clouds of Venus may allow photosynthesis even at night, study says

Even after the latest studies on Venus have practically ruled out the chances of life there, the scientific community has not exhausted the possibilities. While a recent article claimed there wasn’t enough moisture to proliferate life as we know it, new research shows that Venusian clouds would indeed be wet enough — and what’s more: they could allow photosynthesis, not just during the day, but also during the day. night too.

    • Venus offers harsh conditions, not only to terrestrial life forms, but also to craft made by human hands. The probes that have landed there have not lasted long enough for a more detailed study to be carried out, but astronomers can still observe light emissions, across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, to learn about the elements and processes of the neighboring planet. That’s how the authors of the new study analyzed the clouds there.

    Led by Rakesh Mogul, the authors of the study wanted to know if it is possible for microbial life to sustain itself in the clouds of Venus (an idea which has become popular since Carl Sagan, in 1967, introduced her to the world), in addition to seeking restrictions as well. The result showed that photosynthesis can occur 24 hours a day in the upper part of the Venusian atmosphere, as the middle and higher clouds low ones receive solar energy similar to that of the Earth’s surface.

    This means that hypothetical phototrophic organisms (those that use light as an energy source and convert it into energy) would have access to solar radiation during the day, and would continue also during the night due to thermal (infrared) energy from the surface and the atmosphere. Thus, this energy source would be available above and below the clouds, providing a means of survival — and diversification — for photosynthetic microorganisms.

    Illustration showing how the volcanic activity and the dense atmosphere of Venus, according to studies (Image: Reproduction/Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Peter Rubin)

    Also according to the study, both the solar radiation filtered by the clouds and the thermal one contained by them have wavelengths that can be absorbed by the same photosynthetic pigments found on Earth. Here, on our planet, the atmosphere is in charge of filtering (absorbing) waves such as the ultraviolet (UV), for example, which are highly harmful to terrestrial life. The same happens there, according to the study. In fact, Venus receives fewer rays than we do.

    Another encouraging result is that Venus has enough water to support these hypothetical microbial life forms. They calculated a pretty considerable abundance, in fact—higher than the results of the previous study, which ruled out the chances of Venusian life because apparently there wasn’t enough water. However, since the calculations of both researchers diverge, we still can’t say much with certainty.

    What does it all mean, then? Is there or is there not enough water to allow Life as we know it on Venus? It is still early for any definitive conclusion, and the debate should last a long time, until resistant probes are sent for more precise analysis. But Mogul’s study, published in the journal Astrobiology, favors a positive answer.

    Finally, the new research shows that the chemistry of clouds on the neighboring planet would be partially composed of neutralized forms of sulfuric acid. “The acidity and activity levels of the water may be within an acceptable range for microbial growth on Earth, while constant illumination with limited UV rays suggests that Venus’ clouds can be hospitable to life,” said Mogul. We believe that the clouds of Venus would be a great target for habitability”, he concluded.

    Source: Phys.org

