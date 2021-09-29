clouds-of-venus-may-allow-photosynthesis-even-at-night,-study-says

Even after the latest studies on Venus have practically ruled out the chances of life there, the scientific community has not exhausted the possibilities. While a recent article claimed there wasn’t enough moisture to proliferate life as we know it, new research shows that Venusian clouds would indeed be wet enough — and what’s more: they could allow photosynthesis, not just during the day, but also during the day. night too.

Venus offers harsh conditions, not only to terrestrial life forms, but also to craft made by human hands. The probes that have landed there have not lasted long enough for a more detailed study to be carried out, but astronomers can still observe light emissions, across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, to learn about the elements and processes of the neighboring planet. That’s how the authors of the new study analyzed the clouds there.

Led by Rakesh Mogul, the authors of the study wanted to know if it is possible for microbial life to sustain itself in the clouds of Venus (an idea which has become popular since Carl Sagan, in 1967, introduced her to the world), in addition to seeking restrictions as well. The result showed that photosynthesis can occur 24 hours a day in the upper part of the Venusian atmosphere, as the middle and higher clouds low ones receive solar energy similar to that of the Earth’s surface.