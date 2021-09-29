Champions games go offline on HBO Max during broadcast and users complain

Who watched the Champions League matches this Wednesday afternoon (10) was surprised by an unexpected failure: during the matches, all the games went off the air and the access links to the transmissions started to show “non-existent content”.

    • Not even reload the page or reopen the app (in case of viewers on TV or cell phone) solves the problem and it is not even possible to find the transmission entries available on the streaming service.

    On social networks, users complained about the instability of the service.

    From what I saw it’s general! HBO MAX is delivering bad service to everyone.

    — Pablo Raphael (@PabloRaphaelRUA) September 10 , 2021

    #hbomax the games left the main page, but if you search for the name of any of the teams, it gives right.

  • — Pedro (@phfc2021) September 10, 2021

