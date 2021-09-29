champions-games-go-offline-on-hbo-max-during-broadcast-and-users-complain

Who watched the Champions League matches this Wednesday afternoon (10) was surprised by an unexpected failure: during the matches, all the games went off the air and the access links to the transmissions started to show “non-existent content”.

Not even reload the page or reopen the app (in case of viewers on TV or cell phone) solves the problem and it is not even possible to find the transmission entries available on the streaming service.

On social networks, users complained about the instability of the service.

