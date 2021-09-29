Google Maps will map fires and give “address” to isolated people
At the Search On event, held this Wednesday (28 ), Google announces a series of news aimed at Google Maps with a focus on the environment. The idea is to bring more utility services associated with the search engine, but also accessible via the application, to deliver facilities to the more than one billion daily users of the company’s maps.
- Google demonstrates the new AI that can revolutionize internet search
- Google 28 years: we unravel “secrets” of the searcher
-
- 6 trivia about Google searches that you probably didn’t know
The online search will have more useful information about forest fires and fires. Google already had a mapping service for them, but the information is now more complete, with red marking of the affected area on maps and data such as how many acres were destroyed or if the fire is under control.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Users will also be able to access links to local authorities, related news, telephone numbers to call for help and obtain information as well as ways to evacuate the site. This is an initiative to help people who are in the place where there is fire and thus manage to get away unscathed. This mapping is done via satellite and can help firefighters and other agencies in combating fires fires. They will allow the assessment of environmental damage, in addition to supporting authorities in carrying out actions to recover the affected area or taking measures to avoid further damage to the local fauna and flora. Before restricted to United States, this news will start to reach the rest of the planet in October for the app on Android and iOS, in addition to the desktop version. Still about nature, the company will also launch a feature called
Reforestation and greener cities
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Users will also be able to access links to local authorities, related news, telephone numbers to call for help and obtain information as well as ways to evacuate the site. This is an initiative to help people who are in the place where there is fire and thus manage to get away unscathed.
This mapping is done via satellite and can help firefighters and other agencies in combating fires fires. They will allow the assessment of environmental damage, in addition to supporting authorities in carrying out actions to recover the affected area or taking measures to avoid further damage to the local fauna and flora.
Before restricted to United States, this news will start to reach the rest of the planet in October for the app on Android and iOS, in addition to the desktop version.
Still about nature, the company will also launch a feature called