Google Maps will map fires and give “address” to isolated people

1
At the Search On event, held this Wednesday (28 ), Google announces a series of news aimed at Google Maps with a focus on the environment. The idea is to bring more utility services associated with the search engine, but also accessible via the application, to deliver facilities to the more than one billion daily users of the company’s maps.

The online search will have more useful information about forest fires and fires. Google already had a mapping service for them, but the information is now more complete, with red marking of the affected area on maps and data such as how many acres were destroyed or if the fire is under control.

Users will also be able to access links to local authorities, related news, telephone numbers to call for help and obtain information as well as ways to evacuate the site. This is an initiative to help people who are in the place where there is fire and thus manage to get away unscathed.

This mapping is done via satellite and can help firefighters and other agencies in combating fires fires. They will allow the assessment of environmental damage, in addition to supporting authorities in carrying out actions to recover the affected area or taking measures to avoid further damage to the local fauna and flora.

Before restricted to United States, this news will start to reach the rest of the planet in October for the app on Android and iOS, in addition to the desktop version.

Reforestation and greener cities

Still about nature, the company will also launch a feature called

Tree Canopy Insights

, whose focus is to help the government to identify areas in cities with a shortage of trees. Also based on satellites, a mapping of zones of heat, pollution, air quality and indicators that suggest the need for more “green” in that region is carried out.

This novelty is restricted to United States, for now, and will be tested with local authorities to measure acceptance. There is no forecast when forest mapping will reach Brazil, which would be very useful in national megalopolises.

The GIF shows the tree cover in Los Angeles, USA (Image: Press Release/Google)

Finally, Google even revealed a Maps feature aimed at those who live in remote regions, such as indigenous tribes, farms isolated or places where there is no effective address system. This is a huge problem when the intervention of external entities is needed, such as an ambulance to help someone who is sick or to receive mail.

The tool is called Address Maker and will be released to government agencies and non-profit organizations. With the use of geographic coordinates, it is possible to create a kind of “virtual address” by the application, which will allow the location of anyone with total precision.

At today’s event, Google showed a Navajo community that lives in the middle of the desert in Utah, USA, and has no fixed address. As a result, these people face difficulties when they need medical care or to receive support from law enforcement authorities, for example. of residents, a unique address was created by Google Maps, which allows identification even without a street name or house number.

This novelty can be very new for residents of rural areas in Brazil or regions where addresses are difficult to locate. Governments and NGOs from The Gambia, Kenya, India, South Africa and the United States are already using Address Maker, and other places will join soon.

