google-maps-will-map-fires-and-give-“address”-to-isolated-people

At the Search On event, held this Wednesday (28 ), Google announces a series of news aimed at Google Maps with a focus on the environment. The idea is to bring more utility services associated with the search engine, but also accessible via the application, to deliver facilities to the more than one billion daily users of the company’s maps.

The online search will have more useful information about forest fires and fires. Google already had a mapping service for them, but the information is now more complete, with red marking of the affected area on maps and data such as how many acres were destroyed or if the fire is under control.