how-to-save-your-or-someone-else's-stories-on-instagram

Daily many Stories are published on Instagram, right? After all, they are an easy way to share news whether photos, videos or timeline posts. But, did you know that you can also download Stories on Instagram?

You can save a video of your Stories in the gallery, for example, to post later on your WhatsApp status. So, there on Instagram, you can download stories that were published by you or by other people. Want to find out how to do it? See in the next lines!

Before starting, remember that this function is available in the Instagram app for Android and iOS smartphones.

Before starting, remember that this function is available in the Instagram app for Android and iOS smartphones.

Step 1: Tap the “three dots” icon to see more options. Then tap “Save”;

Step 2: on this page, you can choose whether you want to “Save video ” or “Save story”. But what’s the difference? Look that! By tapping on the first option, the video will be saved in your gallery. Now, in the second option, your stories will be saved in the “Saved Items” category of your Instagram. You can find out more about it by clicking here.

Saving other people’s stories