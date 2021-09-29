pubg-battlegrounds:-what's-new-in-update-14.1

The Season 91 from PUBG: Battlegrounds will be Halloween special. The Month of the Witches special event starts first on PC, on October 6th 510568, and then on the consoles, in October. Among the new features are the new game feature “Load”, a new Ranked Season, as well as several improvements to the last released map Taego, inspired by South Korea.

PUBG: Tips to be the winner

Call of Duty: Mobile | The main news of Season 8

Free Fire MAX arrives for cell phones; see how to download

Erangel

The popular map is already completely decorated with tricks and treats. In addition to pumpkins, spiders and ghosts throughout the scene, the place has new climates, with denser mists, and the moon in an orange hue, changing the atmosphere of the place. Erange also receives adjustments in the structure of the Church and new watercourses, roofs and fences.

(Image: Disclosure/KRAFTON, INC .) New feature Load is a function that, as the name explains, allows the player to carry the others to any place on the map . The skill is very useful for reviving allies in tougher times or picking up enemies and using them as a shield against gunfire. The novelty can be used on all maps of PUBG. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Season Ranked

For the update 14.1, a new batch of special items can be earned. The event will last for 2 months, like the previous ones. Whoever played the Season already has the prizes in their inventory.