PUBG Battlegrounds: What's New in Update 14.1
The Season 91 from PUBG: Battlegrounds will be Halloween special. The Month of the Witches special event starts first on PC, on October 6th 510568, and then on the consoles, in October. Among the new features are the new game feature “Load”, a new Ranked Season, as well as several improvements to the last released map Taego, inspired by South Korea.
- PUBG: Tips to be the winner
- Call of Duty: Mobile | The main news of Season 8
- Free Fire MAX arrives for cell phones; see how to download
- Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 14 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Taego
After collecting complaints and suggestions from players, KRAFTON, INC. applied a number of improvements. After observing the most popular combat locations on the map, adjustments will be made to objects and terrains that have a victory rate greater than 75%.
The map will also receive Error Spaces, locations where players can
Erangel
The popular map is already completely decorated with tricks and treats. In addition to pumpkins, spiders and ghosts throughout the scene, the place has new climates, with denser mists, and the moon in an orange hue, changing the atmosphere of the place. Erange also receives adjustments in the structure of the Church and new watercourses, roofs and fences.
Load is a function that, as the name explains, allows the player to carry the others to any place on the map . The skill is very useful for reviving allies in tougher times or picking up enemies and using them as a shield against gunfire. The novelty can be used on all maps of PUBG. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
New feature
Load is a function that, as the name explains, allows the player to carry the others to any place on the map . The skill is very useful for reviving allies in tougher times or picking up enemies and using them as a shield against gunfire. The novelty can be used on all maps of PUBG.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Season Ranked
For the update 14.1, a new batch of special items can be earned. The event will last for 2 months, like the previous ones. Whoever played the Season already has the prizes in their inventory.
spawn weapons and equipment unique to other maps. The area will be available in normal, ranked and custom matches of the South Korean map.
Overview of Taego (Image: Disclosure/KRAFTON, INC.)
Map Rotation
To promote the improvement of Erange and Taego, the maps will take the place Vikendi and Karakin in regular matches. In the ranked, the phases replace Sanhok and Vikendi. Thus, the new composition of matches is:
Normal Matches:
-
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Taego
- Paramo
Ranked Mode:
Erangel
Miramar
Taego
Paramo
PUBG: Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S through backwards compatibility.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Map Rotation
To promote the improvement of Erange and Taego, the maps will take the place Vikendi and Karakin in regular matches. In the ranked, the phases replace Sanhok and Vikendi. Thus, the new composition of matches is:
- Normal Matches:
-
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Taego
- Paramo
Ranked Mode:
PUBG: Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S through backwards compatibility.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.