side-effects-of-the-3rd-dose-against-covid-are-the-same-as-the-2nd,-says-cdc

People who received the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19, in the United States, have been reporting the same side effects experienced after the second dose, according to information from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

The study was conducted between August and September, when booster doses of the vaccine were recommended for people who had been immunized with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna , and who have compromised immune systems. Among the side effects reported by 07.74 volunteers are swelling or pain at the application site (79,4% ), fever or headache (07,1%).