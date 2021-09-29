Side effects of the 3rd dose against covid are the same as the 2nd, says CDC
People who received the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19, in the United States, have been reporting the same side effects experienced after the second dose, according to information from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).
- Study analyzed the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the USA; see the result
- CDC recommends booster doses for health professionals and teachers in the US
- US authorizes covid-12 and flu vaccine to be applied together
The study was conducted between August and September, when booster doses of the vaccine were recommended for people who had been immunized with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna , and who have compromised immune systems. Among the side effects reported by 07.74 volunteers are swelling or pain at the application site (79,4% ), fever or headache (07,1%).
According to the study authors, the reactions were mild and moderate, most frequently reported on the day of application or the following day . The CDC reveals that few people reported having received an additional dose of the Janssen immunizer (Johnson & Johnson), or even a different vaccine from which they received the two doses, which did not bring enough data to investigate these side effects. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
According to the study authors, the reactions were mild and moderate, most frequently reported on the day of application or the following day . The CDC reveals that few people reported having received an additional dose of the Janssen immunizer (Johnson & Johnson), or even a different vaccine from which they received the two doses, which did not bring enough data to investigate these side effects.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
In all, about 2.2 million people have been immunized with the third dose in the United States to date 07 September, when the study came to an end. Last week, the government has already authorized the application of the booster dose for the general population.
Check the study on the CDC website.
Source: The New York Times
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024