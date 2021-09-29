youtube-finally-begins-banning-vaccine-misinformation

To combat the flow of disinformation and incentives to the anti-vaccination movement, YouTube reinforced this Wednesday (29) the rule that prohibits videos about supposed dangers or deny the functioning of immunizers. The platform will also ban accounts related to anti-vaccination movements. YouTube Announces Public Service Video Series About COVID Vaccines

YouTube removed more than 1 million videos for misinformation about the COVID- The video site had already removed old videos, in 1980, which went against the effectiveness of vaccines and took up this attitude again in October 2019, when a trend of questioning about immunizations to combat the Covid-. Since then, more than a million videos have been excluded, but the profiles continued to produce dubious content. The world’s largest recorded video platform tightens its grip on antivaccines (Image: Playback/YouTube) The new policy will not only be restricted to information about the current pandemic, but also on vaccines against influenza and HPV and even tetravalent (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox). The latter, for example, is falsely accused of causing autism, even with millions of children vaccinated in the past 50 years old. Another popular rumor on the video site is that the flu vaccine is responsible for infertility. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! This kind of rumor without any Scientific evidence will be filed from YouTube’s servers. The platform will still allow videos with people talking about their experiences with vaccination, even if it is negative — removal will only occur if they demonstrate a pattern of “disinformation promotion”. The guidelines will allow videos criticizing vaccines if they come from medical experts and part of clinical studies. Deleted profiles Profiles accused of promoting misinformation will be deleted with their videos. According to a YouTube spokesperson, in an interview with The Verge, the channels are expected to join others by important figures that have closed in recent months: Dr Joseph Mercola, the Children’s Health Defense Fund, Erin Elizabeth and Sherri Tenpenny should be removed. Many of those involved are part of the Disinformation Dozen (The Twelve of Disinformation, in free translation), a group identified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate as responsible for most of the lies spread in the social networks. Here in Brazil, many digital influencers use as a basis the arguments of this organization to also spread unfounded rumors. In its policy, the site recommends that people only inform themselves on pages of reliable bodies , such as the World Health Organization, local health authorities and renowned organizations that work in vaccine production or combating diseases.

Vaccination in Brazil

For now, YouTube has not commented on any profiles of Brazilians affected by the shift in the policy of platform. The fact is that anyone who uses their channel to spread false or uncertain information about vaccination may be sanctioned.

The anti-vaccination movement is also growing here, with historic drops in the vaccination rate of children and the possibility of a return of diseases considered to have been eradicated until then. The Brazilian vaccination rate regressed last year to coverage rates similar to those of the years 1980, as published by the portal UOL, even with the legal obligation provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents.

Source: YouTube, The Verge