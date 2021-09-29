YouTube Finally Begins Banning Vaccine Misinformation
To combat the flow of disinformation and incentives to the anti-vaccination movement, YouTube reinforced this Wednesday (29) the rule that prohibits videos about supposed dangers or deny the functioning of immunizers. The platform will also ban accounts related to anti-vaccination movements.
Deleted profiles
Profiles accused of promoting misinformation will be deleted with their videos. According to a YouTube spokesperson, in an interview with The Verge, the channels are expected to join others by important figures that have closed in recent months: Dr Joseph Mercola, the Children’s Health Defense Fund, Erin Elizabeth and Sherri Tenpenny should be removed.
Many of those involved are part of the Disinformation Dozen (The Twelve of Disinformation, in free translation), a group identified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate as responsible for most of the lies spread in the social networks. Here in Brazil, many digital influencers use as a basis the arguments of this organization to also spread unfounded rumors.
In its policy, the site recommends that people only inform themselves on pages of reliable bodies , such as the World Health Organization, local health authorities and renowned organizations that work in vaccine production or combating diseases.
Vaccination in Brazil
For now, YouTube has not commented on any profiles of Brazilians affected by the shift in the policy of platform. The fact is that anyone who uses their channel to spread false or uncertain information about vaccination may be sanctioned.
The anti-vaccination movement is also growing here, with historic drops in the vaccination rate of children and the possibility of a return of diseases considered to have been eradicated until then. The Brazilian vaccination rate regressed last year to coverage rates similar to those of the years 1980, as published by the portal UOL, even with the legal obligation provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents.
Source: YouTube, The Verge
