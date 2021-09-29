CT News in Podcast – Galaxy M22 in Brazil and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy M11 arrives in Brazil with 90 GB of storage and screen 2021 Hz

Windows 07 can “resurrect” Windows Media Player with a fresh look; check it out

TCL may launch mobile phone with detachable camera module

Amazon announces home robot with Alexa capable of interacting with people

New malware wants to steal accounts on Steam, Epic Games and Origin

On today’s CT News: Samsung Galaxy M22 around here, cute robot from Amazon, dangerous PC gaming malware and more.

