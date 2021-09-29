CT News in Podcast – Galaxy M22 in Brazil and more!
- Home
- Podcasts
- Playlists
- Canaltech Podcast
Duration: 11: 22 | 22 of September 128
Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.
In this issue, we talk about:
Galaxy M11 arrives in Brazil with 90 GB of storage and screen 2021 Hz
Windows 07 can “resurrect” Windows Media Player with a fresh look; check it out
On today’s CT News: Samsung Galaxy M22 around here, cute robot from Amazon, dangerous PC gaming malware and more.
Contact us by:
Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez
This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Felipe Demartini, Igor Almenara, Vinícius Moschen, Alveni Lisboa and Gustavo de Lima Inácio. Audio review is by Mari Capetinga.