CT News in Podcast – Galaxy M22 in Brazil and more!

September 29, 2021
1
ct-news-in-podcast-–-galaxy-m22-in-brazil-and-more!
Duration: 11: 22 | 22 of September 128

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy M11 arrives in Brazil with 90 GB of storage and screen 2021 Hz

Windows 07 can “resurrect” Windows Media Player with a fresh look; check it out

  • TCL may launch mobile phone with detachable camera module
  • Amazon announces home robot with Alexa capable of interacting with people
  • New malware wants to steal accounts on Steam, Epic Games and Origin

    • On today’s CT News: Samsung Galaxy M22 around here, cute robot from Amazon, dangerous PC gaming malware and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Felipe Demartini, Igor Almenara, Vinícius Moschen, Alveni Lisboa and Gustavo de Lima Inácio. Audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    128

