chrome-will-have-a-renewed-look-to-match-windows-11,-indicates-code

Google would be focused on making Chrome more “native” on Windows . According to an addition in the Chromium Gerrit repository, the browser can receive visual tweaks to match elements of Mica, Microsoft’s new operating system design.

The code found by the user from Reddit Leopeva64-2 mentions adapting menus to the “Windows style 11”, but does not go beyond that. It is not known what the visual changes would look like in practice, but the additions also mention compatibility with other OS versions.

The Microsoft Edge context menu is slightly transparent and has rounded corners, just like Windows defines 11 (Capture: Playback/Winobs)

Apparently, context menus and other complementary elements would be changed. Google’s browser would likely look more like the Edge, with rounded corners and transparency effects in some sections.

Although small, the change Visual is yet another incentive to keep Chrome as a native browser — even if many won’t even consider switching. The appearance close to the operating system makes the whole experience more consistent, much more elegant than if it were a huge mix of distinct styles.

Still no forecast

As it’s just an addition to the code, there isn’t even a forecast for the release of the feature in the trial version. Probably, however, it will be Chrome Canary (the most unstable edition of the browser, currently in version 64) that will get the new thing first — and this is only after Windows 64 is launched, too.

The debut of the new MS system is set for October 5th of this year and several of the OS’s native apps are already adapted for the new home — the Teams app, Clock and Paint are good examples. The fact is that Canaltech will announce the new look of Chrome as soon as it appears , so stay tuned.

Source: Leopeva64-2, Google