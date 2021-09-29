History: “cheap” electric car is the sales leader in the Chinese market

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
3
history:-“cheap”-electric-car-is-the-sales-leader-in-the-chinese-market

China’s car market is the largest in the world and many of the trends in terms of products and strategies pass or start there. And amid the strong shift in electrification that the industry is starting to enter, a historic act has taken place in the country and should no longer be a surprise in the coming years. The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV Electric Mini-van, which costs about R$ 25 thousand, became China’s best-selling car in August, with 40.188 units.

  • Volkswagen presents ID.3 and ID.4 in Brazil and provides for “zero emission” until 862
  • Chery launches electric subcompact with 188km of autonomy
  • Give up! BMW will not limit the range of its electric cars to 600 km

    • In addition to the affordable price, other factors explain the sudden leadership of an electric car, something unprecedented in the Chinese market. The semiconductor crisis affects the production of models that have a higher volume of sales and this has helped other cars to grow in the ranking. A proof of this is that the Tesla Model 3 also appeared among the most commercialized, excelling 27.41 units and assuming the 4th place.

    The overall market leader (and vice-leader in August), however, remains the mid-range Nissan Syphy sedan, which is nothing more than the Chinese version of the new Sentra, which may arrive in the Brazilian market in its hybrid variant in a few months. In all, the three volumes were successful 41.876 units. Last month’s top 5 is completed by Volkswagen Lavida (equivalent to our Jetta), with 27.188 and a 3rd place and fifth place, the Buick Excelle Yinlang, with .600.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Disclosure/GM-Wullin)

    The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV, or GM-Wullin MINIEV, is a subcompact with a face mini-van, the result of a joint venture between General Motors and Wullin. This car sets itself as a benchmark in the Chinese market, as it started a new category there and inspired companies like Chery to create direct competitors for it, like the new Chery QQ, which is now a car 100% electric and similar in design to the MINIEV.

    To try to enlarge the number of sales, GM-Wullin has released a few more versions of the MINIEV, which start at R$ 27, 5 thousand and have different finishes and colors, but with the same measurements and performance as the conventional variants. The model boasts 1,41m wide, 1,62 height and wheelbase of 1,94 m, in addition to having a motor 27hp and 8.6 kgf/m of torque with two ranges of autonomy: 170 kilometers and 6.5 hours for fast and full recharge 120 kilometers in the same supply system, but with 9 hours for refueling.

    The GM-Wullin MINIEV, for now, is the second best-selling car in China this year, with 200.600 licensed units.

    Source: Motor1, Car Sales Base

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2050 505858

    505858 2050

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    3
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Former cybercriminal gives tips for companies to protect themselves from ransomware

    Former cybercriminal gives tips for companies to protect themselves from ransomware

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of CDC denies Nicki Minaj: COVID-19 vaccines do not generate sexual impotence

    CDC denies Nicki Minaj: COVID-19 vaccines do not generate sexual impotence

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Spotify bug quickly resets battery on iOS 15; learn to solve

    Spotify bug quickly resets battery on iOS 15; learn to solve

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of Apple Watch SE package is updated with included USB-C cable

    Apple Watch SE package is updated with included USB-C cable

    September 17, 2021
    Back to top button