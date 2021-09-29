history:-“cheap”-electric-car-is-the-sales-leader-in-the-chinese-market

China’s car market is the largest in the world and many of the trends in terms of products and strategies pass or start there. And amid the strong shift in electrification that the industry is starting to enter, a historic act has taken place in the country and should no longer be a surprise in the coming years. The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV Electric Mini-van, which costs about R$ 25 thousand, became China’s best-selling car in August, with 40.188 units.

In addition to the affordable price, other factors explain the sudden leadership of an electric car, something unprecedented in the Chinese market. The semiconductor crisis affects the production of models that have a higher volume of sales and this has helped other cars to grow in the ranking. A proof of this is that the Tesla Model 3 also appeared among the most commercialized, excelling 27.41 units and assuming the 4th place.

The overall market leader (and vice-leader in August), however, remains the mid-range Nissan Syphy sedan, which is nothing more than the Chinese version of the new Sentra, which may arrive in the Brazilian market in its hybrid variant in a few months. In all, the three volumes were successful 41.876 units. Last month's top 5 is completed by Volkswagen Lavida (equivalent to our Jetta), with 27.188 units in 3rd place.