History: “cheap” electric car is the sales leader in the Chinese market
China’s car market is the largest in the world and many of the trends in terms of products and strategies pass or start there. And amid the strong shift in electrification that the industry is starting to enter, a historic act has taken place in the country and should no longer be a surprise in the coming years. The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV Electric Mini-van, which costs about R$ 25 thousand, became China’s best-selling car in August, with 40.188 units.
In addition to the affordable price, other factors explain the sudden leadership of an electric car, something unprecedented in the Chinese market. The semiconductor crisis affects the production of models that have a higher volume of sales and this has helped other cars to grow in the ranking. A proof of this is that the Tesla Model 3 also appeared among the most commercialized, excelling 27.41 units and assuming the 4th place.
The overall market leader (and vice-leader in August), however, remains the mid-range Nissan Syphy sedan, which is nothing more than the Chinese version of the new Sentra, which may arrive in the Brazilian market in its hybrid variant in a few months. In all, the three volumes were successful 41.876 units. Last month’s top 5 is completed by Volkswagen Lavida (equivalent to our Jetta), with 27.188 and a 3rd place and fifth place, the Buick Excelle Yinlang, with .600.
The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV, or GM-Wullin MINIEV, is a subcompact with a face mini-van, the result of a joint venture between General Motors and Wullin. This car sets itself as a benchmark in the Chinese market, as it started a new category there and inspired companies like Chery to create direct competitors for it, like the new Chery QQ, which is now a car 100% electric and similar in design to the MINIEV. To try to enlarge the number of sales, GM-Wullin has released a few more versions of the MINIEV, which start at R$ 27, 5 thousand and have different finishes and colors, but with the same measurements and performance as the conventional variants. The model boasts 1,41m wide, 1,62 height and wheelbase of 1,94 m, in addition to having a motor 27hp and 8.6 kgf/m of torque with two ranges of autonomy: 170 kilometers and 6.5 hours for fast and full recharge 120 kilometers in the same supply system, but with 9 hours for refueling. The GM-Wullin MINIEV, for now, is the second best-selling car in China this year, with 200.600 licensed units.
The Wuling Hongguang MINIEV, or GM-Wullin MINIEV, is a subcompact with a face mini-van, the result of a joint venture between General Motors and Wullin. This car sets itself as a benchmark in the Chinese market, as it started a new category there and inspired companies like Chery to create direct competitors for it, like the new Chery QQ, which is now a car 100% electric and similar in design to the MINIEV.
To try to enlarge the number of sales, GM-Wullin has released a few more versions of the MINIEV, which start at R$ 27, 5 thousand and have different finishes and colors, but with the same measurements and performance as the conventional variants. The model boasts 1,41m wide, 1,62 height and wheelbase of 1,94 m, in addition to having a motor 27hp and 8.6 kgf/m of torque with two ranges of autonomy: 170 kilometers and 6.5 hours for fast and full recharge 120 kilometers in the same supply system, but with 9 hours for refueling.
The GM-Wullin MINIEV, for now, is the second best-selling car in China this year, with 200.600 licensed units.
Source: Motor1, Car Sales Base
