Google Demonstrates New AI That Could Revolutionize Internet Search
Google held this Wednesday (29) the Search On event, aimed at presenting news in the search engine and developments in the services linked to it. The center of attention of the event was the already announced artificial intelligence called MUM (Multitask Unified Model), an evolution of the BERT algorithm for online searches.
One of the focus of the search engine in recent years is the fight against fake news and fake websites. In today’s announcement, Big Tech shows that it is still not satisfied with what it already has and delivers even more data to the user. In addition to the “About this Finding” feature, which shows information about the site’s authenticity, the search engine will also provide more detail: what Wikipedia says about it, what the site says about itself, what other respected pages say, and news recent.
A novelty announced today was Things to Know (Things to Know, in free translation), whose objective is to bring additional information that can help in the research on a certain subject. In practice, this seems to be an evolution of the “People Ask Questions Too” feature, but with a more do-it-yourself approach rather than just answering questions.
If you search for “acrylic painting”, Things to Know should present things related to the theme: “how to start painting”, “what are the most used techniques”, “what materials you need to have”. This addition will also bring suggestions to refine the search or expand it, with suggestions from famous painters, painting styles, and the like. Today, this relationship even exists, but it is more generic than the MUM will provide.
Integrated videos to results
Another aspect that seems more improved is the search related to videos. Today, you basically get videos that contain the desired keyword in the title and description as a search result. With the proposed innovation, there will be the suggestion of exact excerpts with contents displayed in the audiovisual material.
The result will show videos exactly minute where there is the result for the search and related themes contained in that material (Image: Disclosure/Google)
This feature, Things to Know and the MUM survey will be available in English in the coming months, with no forecast to reach Brazil yet.
With a strong appeal in online commerce, Google will offer more options for those who like to shop online. A new feature will allow you to check whether the stores near you (or even via the internet) have the desired product in stock, which would avoid a “lost trip”.
If you don’t have it in the store most recommended stores, you can still use filters to find out which store you have and thus make your purchase with peace of mind, in the correct place. This feature will be available in Brazil in the coming weeks.
Utilities
The online search will also provide more useful information, especially about fires and tree planting. Google already had a mapping service for them, but the information is now more complete.
Finally, Google unveiled a Maps feature aimed at those who live in remote regions, with the possibility of creating a “virtual address” based on geographic coordinates. Address Maker will be released to government agencies and non-profit organizations that operate in these more isolated or difficult to locate areas.
