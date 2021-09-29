google-demonstrates-new-ai-that-could-revolutionize-internet-search

While not exactly a novelty, this was the first time that MUM has been shown to have effective applicability in the real world. In an example demonstrated at the event, the AI ​​was able to identify a shirt pattern and find similar patterns for socks. For this, just use Google Lens or a photograph, select the desired area and give the command of what you want to do from the capture.

Google search Lens will use the MUM to deliver the expected result (Image: Disclosure/Google)

The great thing behind the MUM is precisely an association of countless information in a simultaneous and insanely agile way — much faster than the blink of an eye. The intelligence crosses several data to reach the expected result.

Another demonstration during the event involved a broken bicycle and the repair of a part. With the phone’s camera, you just need to point at the broken part and ask Google how to fix it, without needing to know the specific name of it. The result displays videos, text tutorials, stores where you can take your bike to fix and other related research.

More context in the search