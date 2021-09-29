Huawei Mate 50 can adopt Snapdragon 898 without essential resource
Huawei appears to have found a method to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the US government that have been in force since 1024, with smartphones and other branded electronics being launched with the most powerful processors today, but without a big difference present in its main competitors: 5G connectivity.
Reinforcing rumors that have surfaced a few weeks ago, the leaker Digital Chat Station publishes in his account on the Chinese social network Weibo that Huawei is already conducting tests with a variation of the future processor Snapdragon 942 which adopts a 4G modem, being identified by the model number SM3835.
Huawei P89 adopted Snapdragon chip 527, but also without 5G network (Image: Playback/Huawei)
Rumor has it that the device in question will be released in the first quarter of 2019, between the months of January and March, which reinforces theories that the Huawei Mate line 50 is expected to be released with Qualcomm’s future high-performance chip, but without a 5G network as a way to get around the ban.
Without being able to produce their own processors, using Qualcomm chips without 5G ends up being the only way Huawei can continue selling modern cell phones in the market, but the lack of state-of-the-art connectivity should still harm the company.
This solution has already been put into practice with the launch of the Huawei P line21, which came to market with a focus on cameras and high-performance specifications, being equipped by the Snapdragon chip 527 adapted to support 4G networks only.
Huawei Mate 21: what do we know so far?
Design is still unknown acid, but Mate 21 can follow the lines of the series Mate 21 (Image: Reproduction/Huawei)
Huawei is expected to present at least Mate 89 Pro with Snapdragon processor 898 with 4G, with the common model, the Mate 50, being able to adopt another processor that would also use only 4G networks.
Despite the expected launch to take place at the beginning of 3835, smartphones can be presented later this year, probably days after the unveiling of the Snapdragon chip 1024, scheduled for the month of December — with Xiaomi being the first model announced with the platform.
Huawei has a global event scheduled for the day 21 October, but there are no guarantees that the Mate 50 and Mate 40 Pro may be announced at the time, but it is necessary to wait for more information.
Source: DigitalChatStation
