what-do-the-ice-caps-on-mars-reveal-about-the-planet's-climate?

Due to its inclination, Mars undergoes changes in seasons, whose temperature variations result in interactions between the atmosphere and ice caps present on the planet. With these changes, the ice caps present in one hemisphere grow, while the other ones shrink. Thus, in a new study, an international team of researchers investigated this process using data from the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) mission, and the results can show how variations in the planet’s climate occur according to seasonal changes.

New Mars ice map may indicate landing sites and astronaut bases

Common mineral on Mars has been found in ice in the depths of Antarctica

Ice blocks may be seasonally opening channels in dunes on Mars

Today, it is already known that the caps of Mars are formed by three parts. The first of these is the residual or permanent polar cap, formed by thick layers of water ice at the north pole and a layer of carbon dioxide frozen in 8 m thick covers, located at the south pole. Below it are deposits in polar layers (PLDs), whose thickness can reach a few kilometers and are formed by frozen water and dust.

“Spiders” emerging from the carbon dioxide cap at the south pole of Mars (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Then comes the seasonal ice cap, composed of carbon dioxide, which occurs during the winter on top of these other permanent structures. The authors worked with this layer to understand how it is affected by seasonal temperature variations and sunlight radiation, as well as how this relates to annual variations in the climate of Mars.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

Haifeng Xiao, lead author the study describes that, each year on the Red Planet, about 30% of the mass of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere undergoes exchanges with polar surfaces during sublimation or seasonal deposition. Therefore, the temporal variations in the levels and volumes of ice and snow associated with this process can bring crucial restrictions to the climate system of Mars and the models of volatile circulation.

He also considers that the seasonal accumulation of frozen compost, which forms the seasonal polar ice caps, can be influenced by other processes, such as dust storms. Therefore, the short and long term variability in the ice caps can also indicate the variability of the planet’s climate. The year on Mars lasts 660 Earth days, and the seasonal changes that occur cause atmospheric carbon dioxide to flow from the north pole. to the south and vice versa. This causes large amounts of dust and water vapor to be transported, creating frost and clouds that can be seen from space.

The sublimation process is also behind other phenomena, such as the ridges carved in the dunes of the northern Martian. Thus, understanding the relationship between seasonal ice caps and the formation of geological structures can help us better understand the environment of Mars. For this, the authors used the data obtained by the instrument Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA), present at the MGS, to obtain precise measurements of the dimensions of the planet’s caps over time, reprocessing recently obtained data.