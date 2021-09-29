Mercusys Announces New Router with MU-MIMO and Speed Up to 1.2 Gbps
Mercusys announced the launch of a new router model: the MR03G. The device arrives in the Brazilian market as a good cost-effective option, with recent technologies for network distribution and high speed.
- Mercusys announces Wi-Fi 6 router with speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps
The MR03G is indicated by the company for networks domestic and offers browsing speed of up to 1.2 Gbps, being 300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 867 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. With this, it is presented as a good option for those who need a fast connection to watch movies and series via streaming, to play online or even for home-office, especially for those who need a stable internet for video calls, for example.
The new Mercusys router has four antennas for a better distributed signal distribution, which can be further improved thanks to the beamforming technology, which can take the Wi-Fi signal to various corners of the House.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The device also has Gigabit ports and supports the MU-MIMO function, which better distributes the signal between multiples devices without creating queues for devices. Other features of the MR03G include settings for parental control, QoS technology for better signal quality and options for creation of network for guests. Despite this being the second launch of the brand in less than two months, the company still plans to expand its operations in the Brazilian market with the arrival of new routers: “ We are working intensively on repositioning the Mercusys brand in the country and the arrival of the MRG follows this movement. Over the next few months, we will have launches aimed at different purposes with excellent cost-benefit, reinforcing our mission of democratizing access to Wi-Fi”, explains Sofia Páez, Mercusys Marketing Manager in Brazil Price and availability
(Image: Disclosure/Mercusys)
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The device also has Gigabit ports and supports the MU-MIMO function, which better distributes the signal between multiples devices without creating queues for devices. Other features of the MR03G include settings for parental control, QoS technology for better signal quality and options for creation of network for guests.
Despite this being the second launch of the brand in less than two months, the company still plans to expand its operations in the Brazilian market with the arrival of new routers: “ We are working intensively on repositioning the Mercusys brand in the country and the arrival of the MRG follows this movement. Over the next few months, we will have launches aimed at different purposes with excellent cost-benefit, reinforcing our mission of democratizing access to Wi-Fi”, explains Sofia Páez, Mercusys Marketing Manager in Brazil
Price and availability
The Mercusys MR300G router arrives in the Brazilian market with a three-year warranty and can be found at main retailers and physical stores in the country with a suggested price of R$ 249,90.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
510765