mercusys-announces-new-router-with-mu-mimo-and-speed-​​up-to-1.2-gbps

Mercusys announced the launch of a new router model: the MR03G. The device arrives in the Brazilian market as a good cost-effective option, with recent technologies for network distribution and high speed.

The MR03G is indicated by the company for networks domestic and offers browsing speed of up to 1.2 Gbps, being 300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 867 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. With this, it is presented as a good option for those who need a fast connection to watch movies and series via streaming, to play online or even for home-office, especially for those who need a stable internet for video calls, for example.

The new Mercusys router has four antennas for a better distributed signal distribution, which can be further improved thanks to the beamforming technology, which can take the Wi-Fi signal to various corners of the House.