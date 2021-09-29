japanese-millennial-art-inspires-a-technique-that-favors-heat-dissipation-in-chips

A team of researchers led by the Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Osaka University, Japan, has developed a new improved passive cooling system based on the ancient technique of kirigami, the art Japanese folding and cutting paper.

They used films made of thermally conductive cellulose nanofiber to build flexible electronic devices capable of dissipating heat by convection — a physical phenomenon observed in a liquid or gaseous medium where there is temperature variation through the difference in density.

“As computer manufacturers add more transistors es in their miniaturized microchips, removing waste heat becomes increasingly urgent. Conventional passive cooling systems, which use convective airflow around heat sinks, are generally bulky and rigid,” recalls chemistry professor Kojiro Uetani, lead author of the study.

Kirigami

To dissipate heat more efficiently, the researchers stretched a simple kirigami pattern known as amikazari (network decoration). With this technique, the cuts in the cellulose nanofiber film can be opened into large holes, allowing air to flow through them.

Heat dissipation test with kirigami (Image: Reproduction/Osaka University

The openings made in the kirigami can set the velocity of the exhaust air, resulting in a significant increase in the heat transfer coefficient within the device. a metallic surface, there was a considerable improvement in the cooling capacity.

“Our kirigami heat dissipation concept allows the fabrication of electronics using a very wide variety of materials as cooling structures. This system can inspire a wide range of thermal engineering applications for miniaturized equipment,” adds Uetani.

Using laser-cut films with conventional designs, the researchers performed heat dissipation tests with radiated light in an area darkened with graphite. The thermal resistance observed during the experiment was reduced to about a fifth of what it was without the kirigami system.

Heat dissipation in the device (Image: Reproduction/Osaka University

Scientists have also developed cold light sources, creating powdered electroluminescent devices on the cellulose nanofiber films, to aid in the process of dissipating heat by convection. material has a thermal conductivity three to ten times greater than polymers used as flexible substrates in electronics.

“This research may help in the development of the next generation of wearable mobile devices, given that these equipment face very big challenges in terms of the volume of parts and the flexibility of current materials used in inefficient cooling systems” ends Professor Kojiro Uetani.

Source: Osaka University