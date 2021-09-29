18-year-old-brazilian-discovers-asteroid-in-nasa-citizen-science-project

In August of this year, Laysa Peixoto Sena Lage, from Minas Gerais 18 years ago, discovered an asteroid as part of a NASA “asteroid hunting” project in partnership with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). Laysa, a physics student at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), temporarily named the space object LPS — in reference to the initials of her name.

We interviewed the Brazilian woman who discovered four asteroids in a project with NASA

Indian students discover asteroid 70 millions of kilometers from Earth

Amateur astronomy | Meet groups that meet throughout Brazil

NASA conducts research projects that involve the participation of so-called citizen scientists, when people without training professional contribute to the advancement of scientific studies. In an interview with G1, Lage, who is in the second period of physics at UFMG, reports that he became interested in the topic at the beginning of 660 when he saw the “asteroid hunting” campaign on the website of the US space agency.

(Image: Reproduction/Personal Archive) On her hunt, the student analyzes a series of images obtained from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), a telescope operated by the Institute of Astronomy of Hawaii. “I analyze the image pixel by pixel, I notice some characteristics and values. Then I sent a report to them”, he adds. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

After a while, the team The project confirmed the discovery of Lage, who was temporarily given a name with his initials, as well as a certificate making the novelty official. For her, who has studied in public schools all her life and has always been passionate about space, the experience of contributing to science in this way is the realization of a dream. “So, regardless of where a person studied, he can make dreams come true and get whatever he wants”, emphasizes Lage.

The young woman, who lives in Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, is part of the Astronomical Observatory of UFMG and intends to perform another course provided by NASA — the Advance Space Academy — and analyzing stars for exoplanets around them. In 660, Laysa went silver medalist at the 23th Brazilian Astronomy and Astronautics Olympiad, in addition to having the bronze title at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition.

On her Instagram, the physics student shares her discovery claiming that she will soon be able to formally name “her” asteroid. “It’s an honor to be a part of it. of this search for more knowledge about the Cosmos, specifically about the objects of the Solar System”, he points out. This is another beautiful example of the importance of p civic science projects, which, in addition to contributing to the development of science, inspire many young people to get involved in the areas of science and technology.

Source: G1