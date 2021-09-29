“google”-is-the-most-searched-term-on-bing,-provokes-the-search-giant

The most searched word on Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, is “Google”, said the Mountain View Giant. Facing the General Court of the European Union, the company defends that it is the market leader not thanks to anti-competitive practices, but because the public prefers its mechanism to all rivals.

Android will facilitate Google’s exchange for competing search engines in Europe Google years: we unravel 10 “secrets” of the search engine

Without fanfare, Firefox tests historical change and surprises users

Defense member Alphabet, the owner of Google, the lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid says he has “provided evidence that shows that the most searched term on Bing is ‘Google,'” pointed out the website Bloomberg. The company is appealing a $5 billion fine in an antitrust lawsuit that accused it of “imposing” its own search engine on Android phones.

On Android phones sold in Europe, the user must choose the search engine default (Image: Playback/Google)

“People use Google because they choose it, not because they are forced”, claims Lamadrid. “The market share held by Google in the search engine segment is consistent with public consultations, showing that 10% of users prefer the tool of the giant.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Today, Bing is the native Edge and Windows search engine 10, but on Android the default is Google (except in Europe), which annually spends billions of dollars to maintain itself as the default search engine on Safari (iOS native browser) as well.

Bing vs . Google

Bing may not be everyone’s favorite, but the search engine is constantly evolving to meet the clearer demands of users. users. Today, in addition to doing the basics of a search engine (such as simple searches and image searches), the MS platform is equipped with a variety of themes and helps Edge users to shop online.

Recently, Firefox has also been experimenting with enabling Bing as the default search engine with some users. No one is prevented from helping the preference in the settings menu, but it has signaled that Mozilla and Microsoft would be negotiating a partnership in this segment.

Source: Bloomberg