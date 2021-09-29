how-to-add-and-manage-extensions-in-iphone-safari

What are extensions?

But, do you know what extensions are? They were created as downloadable software designed to enhance specific functionality of a browser. If you’ve ever missed a tool that would enable a specific action on a website, it’s quite likely that there is an extension for that.

Extensions have gained so much popularity that they’ve become an item practically indispensable in browsers. With an eye on this audience, web developers created dedicated stores for their users to download the most diverse modifier software. Among them, Apple also dedicates a space in its App Store to Safari extensions.

How to install extensions on iPhone Safari?

Although it’s a simple task, Safari extensions are “hidden” on iOS. Apple has chosen to add this option in Browser Settings, so you won’t find the option in the app. Follow below the step by step we have prepared for you to install extensions easily.

Step 1: open the Settings app. Then scroll down and tap “Safari”.

Open the Safari settings in the Settings app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: