How to add and manage extensions in iPhone Safari

Although it is very common to use them on computers, extensions are also present in

    mobile device browsers. On iPhone, you can install extensions in Safari to further enhance your experience when visiting websites.

      What are extensions?

      • But, do you know what extensions are? They were created as downloadable software designed to enhance specific functionality of a browser. If you’ve ever missed a tool that would enable a specific action on a website, it’s quite likely that there is an extension for that.

      Extensions have gained so much popularity that they’ve become an item practically indispensable in browsers. With an eye on this audience, web developers created dedicated stores for their users to download the most diverse modifier software. Among them, Apple also dedicates a space in its App Store to Safari extensions.

      How to install extensions on iPhone Safari?

      Although it’s a simple task, Safari extensions are “hidden” on iOS. Apple has chosen to add this option in Browser Settings, so you won’t find the option in the app. Follow below the step by step we have prepared for you to install extensions easily.

      Step 1: open the Settings app. Then scroll down and tap “Safari”.

      Open the Safari settings in the Settings app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

      Step 2:

      enter “Extensions” and tap “More Extensions”.

      Tap the indicated button to open the Safari extensions – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

      Step 3: tap “Get” on an extension to download it.

      Download new extensions from the iOS App Store – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

      How to manage extensions on iPhone Safari?

      To manage the extensions downloaded from the App Store, you will need to go to the Settings app, tap “Safari” > “Extensions” and manage the way each one can modify the websites visited in the browser. Easy, isn’t it?

        Manage Safari Extensions – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

