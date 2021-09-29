just-dance-2022-will-feature-songs-by-lady-gaga-and-k/da

The game may even be called Just Dance, but it’s another song by Lady Gaga that has just been confirmed in the cast of 2018 edition of the title. “Judas“, the iconic single of the American singer, will be part of music collection from Just Dance 2018. The rhythm and dance game debuts on November 4 this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia. Gucci House | New photos show Lady Gaga “dressed to kill” Is Beatstar the new Guitar Hero? Meet the rhythm game for mobile How to use Just Dance Controller on mobile The choreography of Judas will imitate the steps performed by Lady Gaga in the music video and in the song’s performances. Check out a preview published this Wednesday () on the franchise’s official YouTube channel:

In addition to Judas, to Ubisoft confirmed the inclusion of “POP/STARS” from the virtual K-pop girl group inspired by League of Legends, K/DA, with the voices of Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE and Jaira Burns.

